Thomas Lifson: An important tool in understanding the biggest political scandal in American history

Blogger Doug Ross has done us a great favor by producing an ongoing series of posts he titles “The Illustrated Spygate Scandal.”

Using a clear narrative that places context around the actions of key players like Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, and Lisa Page, Doug traces each step in the process by which the intelligence and law enforcement organs of the federal government were corrupted to spy on and then attempt to sabotage the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump in 2016.

Currently on Part 8 of what he projects will be a thirty-part series, Doug adds witty graphics to illustrate the specific acts which built up the conspiracy to undermine democracy.

I’ve tried to follow the story closely but freely acknowledge that keeping track of it all has been difficult. The timeline approach taken by Doug helps organize and contextualize the complex story.

Take a look at Part One here, and feel free to catch up on more chapters as time permits. I've enjoyed every one.

Image: AI-generated images used with permission of Doug Ross