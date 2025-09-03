The Trump White House brings the ultimate troll to all the Democrats on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the social media platform for professionals. According to one source, it had an estimated 310 million users in 2023, all of whom have posted their resumes on the platform. Its portly founder, Reid Hoffman, is an ardent, big-money Democrat donor who despises Donald Trump. And now, LinkedIn is the latest target of the perfect Trump troll, a simple little move that makes every member of the Obama and Biden White Houses, from presidents on down, instantly subordinate to Donald Trump.

What you also might want to know about LinkedIn is that, typically for an institution closely aligned with the Democrat party, it’s hugely partisan in how it functions. This partisanship includes disallowing anything that might reflect badly on black activism.

It’s even worse when it comes to antisemitism. In the wake of October 7, it banned Marc J. Strohl, among others, for reporting on antisemitic posts. Stroll sued. LinkedIn has since settled the lawsuit and is allegedly reviewing other claims of antisemitism against it.

So, that tells you a little bit about LinkedIn’s ideology.

At the practical level, the way LinkedIn works is that, when you use the resume portion of your LinkedIn page to link to former employers and schools, not only do you get their names on your page, but you also get the little thumbnail icons associated with their names. For example, on my LinkedIn page (which I assiduously ignore most of the time), you’ll see this for my education:

Focus on those icons, because they will help you appreciate what the Trump team did.

Up until a short time ago, for those who worked in the White House, from the president on down, the icon was a photo of the White House. That’s no longer true. Now, the photo on the White House LinkedIn page is of President Trump himself:

The result is that former Clinton, Obama, and Biden administration employees suddenly have Trump’s focused visage staring out at them whenever they look at their own page or whenever someone interested in employing them—almost certainly another Democrat—checks out their page:

LIBS OWNED🚨 The White House LinkedIn changed its profile pic to Trump. Now every Biden and Obama staffer has Trump's face on their LinkedIn.



Biden White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary @AndrewBatesNC pictured here!😆



Biden staffers now all have a portrait of Trump on their Linkedin pages after the White House updated their profile picture

Incredible trolling 😂

Many former Obama WH figured out how to keep Trump's face off their resume on LinkedIn, but some have not. This will never not be funny. 😄 😂

Bravo!

The best troll of all, though, was that visited on Barack Obama. As many of you may recall, one of Obama’s best remembered quips came on the Jimmy Kimmel show in October 2016, in response to a tweet in which Trump castigated him as the worst U.S. president ever. Kimmel’s writers gave Obama a comeback line: “Well, @RealDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president.”

Given that arrogance, the current state of Barack Obama’s LinkedIn page is a beautiful thing:

The best jokes are often the simplest ones. With a minimum of fuss and energy, the Trump administration managed to own the entire Democrat establishment.