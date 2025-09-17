The sacred fire of liberty

Leftists are increasingly critical and dismissive of the Judeo-Christian principles and free market capitalism that have created a society that champions individual liberty, limited government, and moral order. People like Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani tout the alleged superiority of socialism, and by extension, communism. Some elements are even advocating for the imposition of Sharia law, at least in Muslim-majority neighborhoods. Unlike American foundational principles, these systems are rooted in collectivism, coercion, and rigid control. An honest examination demonstrates why America’s framework fosters prosperity and freedom while others falter.

America's founding, grounded in Judeo-Christian values, established a revolutionary balance of liberty and virtue. Documents from the time reveal how our Founders, inspired by Scripture, (Sorry, Tim Kaine) crafted a Constitution and Bill of Rights that protect unalienable rights -- life, liberty, and property -- derived from “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” The First Amendment prohibits state-established religion while ensuring free exercise, granting “liberty of conscience” as a right, not a privilege. George Washington’s 1790 letter to the Yeshuat Israel Hebrew Congregation underscores this, promising “to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

This contrasts sharply with Sharia-dominated societies, where strict Islamic law suppresses dissent, enforces conformity, and punishes apostasy, often with violence. Sharia’s incompatibility with Western liberties -- evident in its rejection of free speech and gender equality -- threatens democratic foundations when imposed in pluralistic societies.

Sharia’s legal framework merges religious and civil authority, enforcing rigid codes that suppress individual rights. For example, in Saudi Arabia dissenters face imprisonment or worse, illustrating Sharia’s incompatibility with liberty. Similarly, socialist and Marxist systems concentrate power in unaccountable bureaucracies, undermining justice and fostering corruption, as seen in Cuba’s oppressive regime.

Free market capitalism, another pillar of America’s success, flows from the same Judeo-Christian respect for individual activity. The Bible’s emphasis on personal responsibility and stewardship informed the Founders’ economic vision, fostering a system where innovation and hard work thrive. Puritan covenants, like the 1639 Fundamental Orders of Connecticut, embedded consent of the governed and rule of law, principles that underpin free markets. This system unleashed unprecedented prosperity, as individuals pursued their interests within a moral framework.

Conversely, socialism and Marxism stifle innovation and erode freedoms. Socialism’s centralized planning discourages entrepreneurship, reduces efficiency, and fosters dependency, as seen in Venezuela’s economic collapse. Marxism’s class warfare and state control lead to authoritarianism, economic stagnation, and mass suffering -- evident in the Soviet Union’s 70-year experiment, which crushed dissent and produced chronic shortages.

America’s Judeo-Christian, capitalist foundation fosters a “city on a hill,” as Reagan echoed John Winthrop, where diverse faiths and economic pursuits coexist under shared moral truths. The Great Awakening unified colonists around human dignity and equality before God, laying the groundwork for democratic self-government. Socialism, Marxism, and Sharia, however, impose uniformity -- whether through state-controlled economies or religious dogma -- stifling the human spirit. Venezuela’s breadlines, China’s surveillance state, and Iran’s theocratic oppression stand as warnings of these systems’ failures.

America’s judicial system is rooted in constitutionalism and separation of powers, and reflects biblical truths about human fallibility. Montesquieu’s checks and balances inspired by a recognition of sinfulness, influenced that separation of powers, helping to prevent tyranny. The Bill of Rights drew from Puritan liberties and secures freedoms like speech, assembly, and due process. Washington’s Farewell Address warns that “religion and morality” are “indispensable supports” for political prosperity, a conservative axiom ignored by modern secularism.

Yet America’s virtues face threats. Progressive ideologies erode religious liberty, from campus antisemitism to mandates clashing with Christian beliefs. Judicial activism undermines constitutionalism, while socialist policies gain traction, risking economic vitality. Conservatives must defend these foundations, educating future generations on their divine and rational roots. Rekindling the “sacred fire of liberty” is essential to preserving our republic.

America’s Judeo-Christian, free market principles -- rooted in reason, faith, and individual dignity -- have produced unmatched freedom and prosperity. By contrast, socialism, Marxism, and Sharia law breed coercion and stagnation. The prospect of a Communist Muslim being elected mayor of New York City calls to mind a warning from Glenn Ellmers, "We are in danger of losing the precious gift of religious liberty, which took almost 2,000 years for the Christian West to put into practice."

Image: Wiki Commons/The Prophet from the World