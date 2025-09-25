The rationale behind Democrat lawfare

I want to connect some dots regarding the lawfare President Trump is encountering.

The first dot is all the radicals nominated and confirmed over Republican objections, especially in 2024.

The next dot is a statement from Senator Schumer after the election, saying the quiet part out loud. They knowingly put rogue and activist judges at all levels of the federal court system as an insurance policy against a potential President Trump comeback. This affirmed what many suspected about Democrat plans. Confirming radical activist judges was part of the plan to continue the chaos, and if DJT won, they would create roadblocks to his agenda.

The next dot is a statement that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made regarding using her opinions to tell people how she “feels.” Conservatives rightly recoiled at the thought of a federal judge feeling emboldened to use the power of her legal opinion to tell people how she “feels” about a matter before the Court. Is that really her job? I thought judges interpreted the law. But I guess you can call me old-fashioned.

The next dot is Justice Jackson opining on SCOTUS issuing rulings for President Trump. She is “feeling,” or whining, that SCOTUS is favoring President Trump and is hearing too many emergency docket cases. I think her “feelings” are not designed for regular folks. I think her feelings are designed to encourage the resistance of these federal judges to President Trump’s agenda. If President Trump continues to receive and win these fast tracks, then the plans for resistance are being overwhelmed. If SCOTUS continues allowing the emergency docket, this will undermine the plan!!

It is my humble opinion that these events are all connected. The Autopen nominated a bunch of activists judges. Schumer’s statement was designed to put all the activist judges on notice. That enabled Justice Jackson to start encouraging other federal judges to be activists and resist President Trump’s agenda.

I don’t think Justice Jackson cares how we feel. I don’t think she wants people to know how she feels. I think her audience is the same audience as Schumer’s. The audience is the activist judges who were put on the bench not to interpret the law, but to be activists and resist President Trump even at the expense of the reputation of the Judiciary.

It is not a surprise that President Trump is 20-0 in the SCOTUS appeals. The lower courts are clearly not exercising judicial prudence. They are doing what they were nominated and activated to do: resist. Schumer and Jackson will soon start attacking SCOTUS with more fervor, because their plan is failing.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: Ketanji Brown Jackson. Credit: Raw Pixel.