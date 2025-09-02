The public needs to recognize the limits of AI as a source of information. The people programming AI are clearly biased. Here is a sample of simple, fact-based questions which I have bolded, and Google AI answers, which I have in quotes below.

Was the economy rising rapidly before Biden took office?

Following the catastrophic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the economy experienced a historically sharp but incomplete recovery in the months before President Biden’s January 2021 inauguration.

The answer was clearly yes. It would have even been a more complete recovery if Democrat governors hadn’t kept the brakes on to defeat Trump. Power was more important than the people.

Did 12.6 million jobs come back in Trump’s last nine months in office?

No, the claim that 12.6 million jobs came back in Donald Trump’s last nine months in office is incorrect and lacks proper context. While the economy did experience a jobs recovery in 2020, it followed a much larger, unprecedented loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The answer was yes, not no. The Department of Labor is the source. No context was necessary in this question.

Did losses on electric vehicles cause the prices of gas cars to increase rapidly?

No, losses on electric vehicles (EVs) have not caused the rapid increase in the price of gas cars. These are two largely separate market dynamics, and gas car prices are influenced by their own set of factors.

The answer was yes. The regulations and massive losses were covered by price increases on gas cars. How does AI think automakers covered the losses and massive capital investment?

Did Biden’s energy policies cause prices to rise rapidly?

Expert and fact-checker analyses show that Biden’s energy policies did not cause the rapid rise in energy prices, although political opponents have claimed they did. The price increases were primarily driven by a combination of global factors following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The price increase was influenced by several factors, including: Increased demand: Oil consumption began to rebound in 2021 as pandemic restrictions eased.

Limited supply: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies limited production increases throughout 2021.

The correct answer was yes. When a president implements regulations and policies to destroy oil companies, that causes prices to soar, and they soared after Biden’s “win” and before Russia invaded Ukraine. The experts and fact checkers are notoriously biased.

Did crude oil prices double between November 2020 to January 2022?

Yes, crude oil prices approximately doubled between November 2020 and January 2022. Based on historical data for the average monthly spot price of crude oil: In November 2020, the price was $42.30 per barrel.

In January 2022, the price had risen to $83.92 per barrel.

They got this right, and gave a myriad of reasons why…but never blamed Biden for his role.

Did Obama lie when he said you could keep your doctor, keep your plan and your premiums would go down?

Barack Obama’s repeated promise that ‘if you like your health care plan, you can keep it’ and ‘if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor’ was proven to be inaccurate for millions of Americans. The second promise that premiums would go down also turned out to be misleading.

The correct answer is yes. He intentionally lied to get the bill passed.

Did Obamacare cause prices to rise rapidly?

Determining whether the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or ‘Obamacare,’ caused prices to rise rapidly is complex, with experts reaching different conclusions depending on the specific metric examined and timeframe used. Since its passage in 2010, the ACA has had varied effects on premiums, overall healthcare spending, and out-of-pocket costs.

The correct answer was yes, prices have increased much faster than inflation because the government took away choice and reduced competition with thousands of pages of regulations.

Did Biden inherit a disastrous economy?

When President Biden took office in January 2021, the US economy was not ‘disastrous’ but was in a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shutdowns enacted to contain it.

The answer was clearly no. The recession was the shortest ever and ended in April 2020. The economy was growing rapidly with very low inflation and energy prices. It was not in a deep recession as AI said.

Here is what AI said about inflation:

Inflation: In January 2021, the annual inflation rate was 1.4%, low by historical standards. However, this low inflation was a snapshot just before the effects of global supply chain disruptions and massive economic stimulus began to drive prices up, which became a defining economic issue during the Biden administration.

You see, inflation was very low during Trump, but the future high prices were just waiting. They are deflecting blame from Biden as they almost always do.

Has the Federal department of education improved the results of students?

No, the Federal Department of Education is generally considered to have failed to improve student results over decades.

Sometimes, AI gets the answer 100% right.

