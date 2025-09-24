The lesbian sorority gets a crack at governing America

Am I the only one noticing that lesbian office holders seem to be screwing up a lot of things lately? Earlier in the year, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, with the help of her lesbian friends in the fire department, torched a quarter of the city. Then there was Cincinnati lesbian police chief, Teresa Theetge, while possessing a look of bovine stupidity when asked about a black-on-white beating at the city jazz festival, preferred to obfuscate rather than enlighten us. Now we have Massachusetts governor Maura Healey saying that she is shocked by the price hike in home heating, when as the attorney general of Massachusetts, she bragged about shutting down two planned natural gas pipelines.

This is clearly a pattern and a direct result of Democrats’ identity politics strategy. In 2008, it gave us Barack Obama. In 2025, we have a lesbian sorority governing blue states and cities. They are the nuns of my childhood no longer answering the call to serve Christ but following a new liberation theology of climate justice and gender equality. Without children and husbands to clutter their lives they can focus singularly on their political careers, much as nuns devoted their lives to work in the Church. They are members of the clerisy of a pathetically shallow secular cult. Foremost, they do not possess the skills to provide competent governance. High school performance art is their forte.

For example, in 2020 at the height of the George Floyd hysteria, Governor Healey called on business leaders to work to end racial inequalities and systemic racism, saying, “Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow.” It is the same sort of drivel that Michelle Obama, another standing member of the lesbian sorority, wrote in her senior paper at Princeton University.

As a candidate for governor in 2022, then-Attorney General Healey bragged, “Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state.” As a direct result of her opposition to natural gas pipelines, Massachusetts became dependent on expensive LNG imports. Now she reacts to a proposed winter gas rate hike by calling it “outrageous.” (“I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!”) This is high school drama club stuff.

The nuns are on parade in new garb with a new religion, but the same old fervor.

