The left shoots those with whom it disagrees and then calls for gun control

The Left kills those with whom it disagrees, such as folks who believe in free speech and the Second Amendment.

Leftists routinely do so with the guns they purportedly despise. They then attempt to use the very deaths they’ve caused to take away our ability to defend ourselves from … them. To them it is a ‘two-fer.”

In truth, to use the self-same people you’ve shot dead to lobby for gun control is beyond ironic, beyond monstrous.

Republicans and conservatives must stop letting Democrats and “progressives” frame every single effing argument and issue, and every side/angle/aspect of those arguments and issues.

Obviously, if they do not, the only possible outcome is defeat. A defeat that would lead to cultural, economic, moral, and spiritual disaster. (The same can be said about conservatives in countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany -- among others -- as well.)

“Progressives” typically believe that ‘tolerance’ and ‘diversity’ are the highest virtues. This is nonsense. Only the insane would want tolerance of, for example, murder and rape. Should we also strive for tolerance of terrible customer service, shoddy workmanship, unfair business practices, embezzlement, malpractice, fraud, and false advertising?

And should we really encourage diversity of crime, disease, and despair? Is diversity of mental illness a good thing?

Leftists’ twin gods of Tolerance and Diversity are jealous gods. They are also false ones. When a nation goes out of its way to excuse destructive behavior and emphasize the differences among its denizens, it should not be surprised when it starts to break apart.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License