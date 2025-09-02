The Hill’s weird 2028 GOP picks

The Sunday headline at The Hill read, “Here are the top GOP contenders to succeed Trump for president in 2028”.

The Hill is usually less irrational than most liberal news sites. But, they still misunderstand MAGA voters. This appears to be a hopeful Hail Mary propaganda ploy for an establishment Republican nominee. Leftists clearly prefer the squishy RINOs on the list, but this ain’t gonna fool MAGA folks.

Their nine picks for 2028 GOP Presidential nominee, in apparent order of likelihood:

#1 J. D. Vance

#2 Donald Trump Jr.

#3 Sen. Tom Cotton (Arkansas)

#4 Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas)

#5 Secretary of State Marco Rubio

#6 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

#7 Sen. Josh Hawley (Missouri)

#8 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia)

#9 Sen. Tim Scott (South Carolina)

J. D. Vance is the obvious front runner. He probably wins the nomination if he stays on message and avoids major flubs.

Donald Trump Jr. would excite Democrats with the ogre of a Trump dynasty. All their anti-Trump propaganda would carry over, and probably defeat who is likely a mediocre politician.

The dead give away for this propaganda piece is establishment Republican Ted Cruz at #4. Even in Texas, Cruz only gets re-elected as a GOP incumbent. No conservative Texan will vote for the Democrat. Ted Cruz talks like a conservative to get headlines, but MAGA knows he is a RINO who doesn’t do any actual gutsy fighting for our values.

Cruz is on the dump-list after MAGA Texans nominate Ken Paxton over the awful GOP establishment toad John Cornyn in March 2026.

Rubio and DeSantis are both problematic for the America first crowd.

DeSantis is doomed by his 2024 campaign stance against Trump.

Rubio simply lacks the ability to get nominated, even if MAGAns were not dominant in the GOP: he claims to have “evolved” and maybe, but let’s not forget his push to legalize millions of illegal aliens, and the fact that his “mentor” was Jeb Bush.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is at least in the MAGA camp. Her chance may come in the 2030s, if she stabilizes her positions. It won’t hurt her to run in 2028. She would profit from the exposure and experience, if she doesn’t go ugly on fellow MAGA candidates.

The Senators on the list represent what leftists hope might keep a real MAGAn from getting the 2028 nomination.

Leftists want a 2028 establishment Republican candidate they can more easily defeat, or more easily work with if they lose.

What Democrats fear most is a 2028 MAGA nominee that will continue to root out liberal deep staters and nominate more MAGA judges, prosecutors, agency heads, etc.

Helping RINOs helps the left defeat the MAGA movement.

So, we are already into the sneaky ploys and propaganda of the 2028 presidential election. Our enemies hope to flood the news with confusion and lies that divide and discourage MAGA voters.

Leftist media will heavily promote various establishment Republican candidates against MAGA candidates. This is so crucial for their strategy that they may even have more coverage of GOP candidates than Democrat candidates.

MAGA won a good victory in 2024. We can build a bigger victory in 2028.

Stay true. Stay firm. We CAN WIN this long cultural war.

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Image: Freepik.