The grateful and the entitled

There are two kinds of people in this world. I am not thinking about rich and poor. Nor “oppressors” and “oppressed.” Neither am I talking about black and white, or male and female, though the distinction between the latter two is black and white … and the most important and fundamental physical difference among humans.

Rather, I am speaking of the entitled as opposed to those filled with gratitude.

And this distinction makes all the difference.

In personality, success, and, especially, in happiness. It will likely and largely determine if you are devout or secular, Republican or Democrat, content or bitter. It may well be the determining factor as to whether you are generally optimistic or gripped by despair, rioting in the streets or on your knees giving thanks. It will certainly determine whether you are at peace or at war with others — and, deep down — yourself.

And one’s circumstances do not determine one’s outlook. Many relatively healthy and wealthy celebrities, for example, are permanently angry and miserable. In fact, there are far too many to name here. (Think Robert De Niro, Sean Penn, Rosie O’Donnell, et al.)

On the other hand, most of us know friends or family members who have lost their jobs and/or dealt with devastating health issues with grace and humor. And there are many more about which we may only read or hear.

Some we may see, such as Johnny “Joey” Jones, who lost his legs to an IED while serving in Iraq. Yet, here he is, making jokes about his prosthetic legs, hosting Fox News shows, and writing books. Many more we do not hear about.

For some, the eminently entitled, nothing and no one is ever good enough. Any and everything even remotely bad that happens is the fault of someone else, and probably deliberately meant to take advantage of them.

These people can never be happy. Nor do they bring joy to others. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Others are grateful for any and everything they have, each moment, every memory. (Think Charlie Kirk, for example.) Most of these folks are grateful for their gratefulness.

And I am grateful for that.

What a wonderful world it could be.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License