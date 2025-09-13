The emir’s new clothes

The results are not yet in regarding Israel’s Tuesday attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. We still don’t know if the top terrorists were eliminated or not. Due to the possibility that they survived, many pundits have called the mission a failure. If it was a failure, it was because Israel chose not to use the required ordnance needed to level the building those multimillionaire thugs were meeting in.

And why did Israel choose to target a specific room in a building as opposed to the entire building? Because Israel wanted to minimize the damage to civilians. Israel jeopardized the success of the mission because it was being careful to protect innocent lives.

This is typical of what has been happening in Gaza for the last two years. Unlike Hamas murderers dedicated to carrying out Jewish genocide, Israel does its best to protect wartime civilians — even if it translates into a lack of success on the battlefield. The mindset has not only translated into a lack of success on the war front, but has led to unnecessary risks and deaths of IDF soldiers who needn’t have died, but did. It may be the right way to wage warfare, but it is frustrating — especially when the world refuses to recognize the effort.

Time will tell which Hamas bad guys were eliminated, which were injured, and who survived. Call it a failure if you want, but Israel’s Doha attack sends the right message: Jewish blood is not cheap. Gone are the days when the murdering of Jews took place with impunity. Kill Jews, and the long arm of Israel will find you and punish you — even if you are being looked after by your Qatari pals.

Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership on Qatari soil tells the world there is an elephant in the room. Qatar, a major player in “peace negotiations,” harbors and finances the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for October 7. Qatar is not an honest broker. Qatar cannot be trusted.

Israel is now like the boy who, in the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, dares to yell out the obvious: “The Emperor has no clothes on!” But instead a fairy-tale emperor, it is the exposed character of Emir Al Thani of Qatar that Israel has shined the light upon.

Foolish world — it is not Netanyahu who needs to answer for the attack on Hamas leadership on Qatari soil. It is Al Thani, the man who harbors and finances the Hamas terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel and world Jewry. It is Al Thani, an unworthy player to be negotiating peace in the current Israel-Hamas war, who needs to be called out. The emir has no clothes on!

The good news is that Israel’s attack on Doha may actually push the negotiation needle forward. As Israel prepares to invade Gaza City, Hamas is on its last legs. Yes, it has hostages and therefore some leverage, but Qatar should bow out and stop the endless ceasefire and peace deal charades.

Since that isn’t going to happen, the emir of Qatar can still help bring about peace and save many lives. It’s actually pretty simple. All he has to do is tell Hamas it’s time to negotiate terms of surrender.

