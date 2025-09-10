The British government goes to war against the English flag

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed Shabana Mahmood to head the UK Home Office, which is responsible for immigration, border security, and public safety. Mahmood knows her priorities: Islam and Hamas. Britain, an ancient, once-homogenous country, organized around a Christian flag and Biblical principles, is bad and must be destroyed. Moreover, the British people have no way to fight back.

This is Mahmood:

Shabana Mahmood is the UK’s new Home Secretary, in charge of police, borders, counterterrorism, public safety, and national security. Mahmood has previously taken part in the antisemitic, pro-terror marches in the UK, and even abstained from voting to designate Palestine Action as a terror group after they damaged UK military aircraft. Here, she states explicitly, "Islam, my own religion…is the absolute driver of everything that I do." Mahmood is a national security threat to the UK *and* its allies. Allied countries should urgently consider cutting off intelligence sharing with the UK if these are the people running the show.

For Mahmood, the child of Pakistani immigrants, Islam and Hamas take precedence over loyalty to the UK and its national security.

Now, Mahmood is being even more open about her animus to Western values, which she made clear in response to the British flag protests.

The background for this is that, tired of having illegal aliens (or, as they’re called in the UK, “refugees” or “asylum seekers”) take over their cities and towns and, along with naturalized Muslims, rape their daughters, the British are fighting back.

Their fight is hampered by their having smugly abandoned their gun rights back when they were a more homogenous society and couldn’t imagine the havoc that decades of unlimited third-world immigration would wreak on their once peaceful country. In addition, because bad guys use and abuse knives (with the guns gone, knife crime soared), the government recently made knives criminal, too. In many ways, the British are less well armed than their medieval forebears, who at least had pitchforks in great numbers.

So, the British are fighting back symbolically with flags, both the red, white, and blue Union Jack, symbolic of the United Kingdom as a whole, and the St. George flag, England’s flag, which dates back to the Middle Ages and shows a red cross on a white background:

[@BBCNews] pic.twitter.com/Imk6TN6kXz — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) September 9, 2025

The British government is fighting back, with the best example of how this works being an abandoned trailer that was left for months advocating for Hamas, and was then removed within hours when it had the St. George flag painted on it:

Wow… Brighton Council wouldn’t remove a disused caravan, even though it had graffiti all over it, including free Palestine etc…



Yet when someone painted a St George’s flag over it, it was deemed offensive and immediately removed.



BRITAIN IS F***ED pic.twitter.com/zuFz0FTTpX — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) September 9, 2025

And that brings us back to Mahmood, who, again, is in charge of immigration, border security, and national security. She has escalated the war against these symbolic flags of Great Britain:

The new UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood: "The people you see holding the English Flag most of the time down my neck of the woods will be the EDL and they are WHITE and they are MALE and they're BAD PEOPLE"

The EDL to which Mahmood refers is the now-defunct English Defence League, which Wikipedia explains was a “far-right, Islamophobic organization” that lasted only from 2009 to 2010. That explanation, though, is kind of useless. In Europe, “far-right” can mean anything from genuinely neo-Nazi (e.g., socialist, believe in a white master race with all other races slaughtered) to simply not Labour/modern left. And of course, as we’re learning, those who sounded a tocsin about Islam’s encroachment on the West were...correct, as Muslims freely admit in mosques, on the streets, in academia, etc.

The British people are now on notice that they are enemies in their own land. But, being disarmed and, as much as possible, de-flagged, what can they do?

The answer, presumably, is to engage in mass peaceful protests of the type that Mahatma Gandhi used to force the British out of India. However, that worked, not because the British government, which was armed, feared the protesters, who were not. It worked because the British government was still sufficiently moral to understand that ruling over the Indian subcontinent was wrong and to be shamed into abandoning its empire.

The government also understood that it was so weakened and impoverished by World War II that it no longer had the strength to impose itself on a land thousands of miles away. (That impoverishment, incidentally, lasted for decades longer than necessary because of socialist economic policies.)

The British people, though, are not taking a stand against a moral government. They are taking a stand against a fusion communist/Islamic government that has only one overriding interest: Power. Nothing will stand in its way. A government that turned a blind eye to the sexual exploitation of thousands of children by the new colonizers will not let a few “white supremacist colonialists,” as it views the British people, stand in its way. Expect Tiananmen Square with a posh British accent.

During WWII, the Brits sang along with Vera Lynn to that patriotic song “There’ll Always Be An England.” How wrong they were. And the great irony, of course, is that it wasn’t Napoleon or Hitler who ended England; it was the British people themselves, who kept enthusiastically electing socialist governments.

