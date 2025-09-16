The bitter ironies of the Kirk assassination

There are bitter ironies associated with the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk while on speaking tour stop at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was doing what he did best, extending a challenge to students there to prove him wrong about his political and cultural views. He was a brilliant debater whose “Prove Me Wrong” tour used logic, facts, and respectful dialogue to educate students misled by their liberal professors and other influences.

Before Kirk got started, a news reporter interviewed some students opposed to his appearance on campus. One of these was a female student, obviously of the liberal persuasion as suggested by the fluffy aqua-colored cat ears she wore. But the fourteen-second video clip of what she had to say was most revealing. It only took that amount of time for it to become clear exactly why Kirk’s tour to college campuses was absolutely necessary.

The woman stated, “We don’t want Charlie Kirk on our campus. We don’t want fascists on our campus. We don’t want to support that here.” She was then asked by the interviewer, “What is facism?” The student quickly showed her naivete in simply mouthing the liberal propaganda she had been taught responding, “I don’t know. I’m not, like a political scientist. I’m not, I’m not good at interviews. You should ask someone else.”

Here was a college protester, supposedly attending Kirk’s tour at her university to fight fascism, but who had no idea what facism even was.

Another bitter irony came to light after Kirk’s death, this time from the student who was questioning him at the exact moment he was shot. His name is Hunter Kozak.

Interestingly, Kirk was responding to Kozak’s question concerning how many transgender shooters have been involved in mass killings over the past ten years. The day after the Kirk assassination, Kozak explained why he had asked the question. Obviously expecting a low number, he had intended to show “how peaceful the left was.”

Had Kirk not been permanently silenced, he probably would have explained to Kozak that, as determined by Fox News Digital review, there is a lengthy history of leftist violence, though not always involving transgenders, against conservatives and Republicans. Kirk may also have cited the significantly higher rate of domestic violence in “trans” relationships compared to heterosexual partners.

Any question about the liberal bent of many college professors was demonstrated by Professor Lisa Greenlee of Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina following Kirk’s death. In a video filmed by a student in her classroom, she made some disgusting comments. She suggested Kirk’s assassination was “karma” and that “I have no prayers and thoughts for him.” Not content to leave it at that, Greenlee added, “I’ll praise the shooter; he had good aim.”

Another video circulating online supposedly shows a student in the crowd just after Kirk was shot, raising his fists in the air as if celebrating a football victory.

This man seems to throw his fist in the air celebrating just seconds after Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck pic.twitter.com/dtyt4DruKn — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 11, 2025

While the clip has yet to be authenticated, it was demonstrative of the same cruel leftist excitement shown in the aftermath of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Wilson who was gunned down on a Manhattan street in December 2024, allegedly by Luigi Mangione. Leftists outrageously have been raising funding for Mangione’s legal defense.

The “peaceful” left.

The term fascist is one commonly used by Democrat/leftist influencers to describe those conservatives who make their voices heard in support of our Constitution and traditional rights. The man who shot Kirk is reported to be Tyler Robinson, 22, who had made his liberal views known by engravings on unspent casings found with his rifle. Included was one such casing with the phrase, apparently meant for Kirk, “Hey fascist, catch.” We can only wonder at this point if Robinson too even knows what a fascist is?

Image generated by AI.