The AWFL peril driving America into chaos

In the grand theater of American decline, there are few characters so destructive as the Affluent White Female Liberal (AWFL), a suburban archetype with a Prius, a “Coexist” bumper sticker, and an unquenchable thirst for moral superiority. From the San Francisco Bay Area to the halls of Democrat power, these women, often secular, privileged, and preachy, are kicking out the pillars upholding our society. Their hyper-liberal zeal promotes family breakdown, political alienation, cultural Marxism, and racial division, all while patting themselves on the back for “saving” the world. It would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous — the irony that the very group claiming to champion progress is driving America toward chaos. Let’s unpack this societal sabotage, drawing from the unfiltered truths in some recent commentaries.

We begin with the personal front, where AWFLs are scaring off their best partners and dooming the American family. In the hyper-woke Bay Area, Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld notes, these “angry, hyper-liberal women” are turning dating into a minefield of outrage and armpit-hair activism. Gutfield mentions a Berkeley professor, Jonathan Shewchuk, who bluntly advised a male student, “If you want a girlfriend, get out of the Bay Area.” Why? Because the local ladies, steeped in “delusional empathy” for every cause du jour, prioritize protesting over partnering. Gutfeld quotes Democrat strategist James Carville admitting the problem: “There are too many preachy females. Don’t drink beer, don’t watch football, don’t eat hamburgers.”

This isn’t just rom-com fodder; it’s a recipe for societal collapse. With men fleeing these Joy Behar clones, birth rates have plummeted; the traditional family structure is fracturing; and a generation of lonely activists emerges, too busy virtue-signaling to build stable homes. In a nation already grappling with declining marriage rates, AWFLs are the unwitting architects of demographic winter, leaving society weaker, more divided, and more isolated.

The damage spills over into politics, where these women have hijacked the Democrat party, now sometimes rebranded as the “Party of Karens.” As one opinion piece observes, AWFLs dominate the party’s agenda with their entitled wokeness, alienating non-white voters who actually need practical policies, not performative nonsense. Think suburban lawn signs demanding “Latinx” inclusion — a term that offends 40% of Hispanics while only 2% use it — or enforcing mask mandates that crush immigrant-owned businesses. These Karens push “defund the police” rhetoric, leading to skyrocketing urban crime: There were more murders in Chicago in 2021 than since 1996, with black children caught in the crossfire.

It’s having an impact as the Democrat party is hemorrhaging minority voters. A Gallup poll found that “most of the decline has been recent, with the net-Democratic ID for this group falling 19 points from a 66-point advantage in 2020. At that time, 77% of Black adults favored the Democrats and 11% the Republicans, so the 2023 findings represent an 11-point decrease in Democratic affiliation since 2020 and an eight-point increase in Republican affiliation.” Meanwhile, the Republican Party is picking up the slack as voters increasingly trust Republicans more than Democrats on key issues.

Rational voters prioritize safety and jobs over cultural lectures. The result? A fractured coalition where single, college-educated white women could soon pick nominees, sidelining minorities and eroding Democrat unity. It’s almost funny how these saviors are voting themselves into irrelevance, but the punch line is on America — inflation, homelessness in Venice Beach tent cities, and drug-ravaged Philly streets all trace back to their NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) policies and handouts.

It gets worse. AWFLs peddle cultural Marxism that poisons race relations and traditional values, as Patrick Hall laments. Dubbed the “AWFUL cabal” (Affluent White Female Urban Liberals), they shove Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DIE) down our throats, blaming “Western man” and white people for every blemish. Hall is a conservative black man and recounts drawing the ire of passive-aggressive white liberal women in his field for not fitting their “authentic” racial narrative — earning accusations of “mansplaining” or racism for daring to disagree.

They will vote for figures like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama under the guise of “white guilt” indoctrination via gender theory seminars and Howard Zinn’s warped history. Their victimhood culture shreds social cohesion, turning brothers against brothers with “convenient ‘isms’“ to censor opposition. Race relations are weaponized, as AWFLs expect minorities to parrot institutional racism catechisms or face exile. Traditional values — family, merit, civic responsibility — get trampled in this left-of-center matriarchy, leaving a nation divided, envious, and uncivil.

Working alongside many of these AWFL people, I am reminded of Matthew 10:34-36: “Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. And a person’s enemies will be those of his own household.”