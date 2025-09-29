The Amish should be recognized for completing home-building in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina.

Has anyone heard of the Amish rebuilding effort in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina?

The report now, from citizen-photojournalist Matt Van Swol is that they have completed the last tiny home for the thousands of victims in the western part of the state, whose entire homes were destroyed or washed away in the ravages of Hurricane Helene last year.

🚨#BREAKING: The Amish have confirmed they have completed their very last tiny home for Western North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene.



This final tiny home is being delivered today to David Hostetter, a Vietnam veteran who lost his home in the storm.



He also made this video on their great act of charity last July:

For months, the Amish have quietly rebuilt Western North Carolina— they're STILL HERE, volunteering since November of last year.



It's an epic, rarely told story.



This video of them singing a-cappella hymns after building tiny homes is so beautiful...



What an exquisite act of charity, the work of their own hands and talents, working together, giving of themselves, putting themselves last, to help restore housing for their fellow Americans -- and doing it for months and months, with no recognition. The tiny homes are a marvelously practical solution that residents can live in and expand and upgrade as they rebuild their lives and communities, a sight better than FEMA trailers as well. Unlike the government, which threw roadblock after roadblock to reconstruction (although North Carolina was not as bad as California), the Amish just quietly got the job done, in record time, and in a way that should be studied by all first responders.

It was a great achievement, done out of love for their fellow Americans.

It should be nationally recognized, with statues, medals, and taught in schools -- and President Trump is just the president most likely to extend such recognition. I hope he does. It needs to be better known. We have heroes among us.

