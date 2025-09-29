Swedish police arrest Palestinian Arab migrants who almost beheaded their own daughter because she was willing to assimilate

This is where we are in 2025: Palestinian Arab migrants, living in Sweden, make plans to behead their own daughter and sister, all because she’s willing to assimilate to Western ideals—like getting a normal job, paying her own way, and not being a jihadist. It was just too much for one family, with the woman’s father, mother, brother, and sister all (allegedly) playing a role in the woman’s kidnapping and near-murder(?).

From a report by Thomas Brooke at Remix News:

On April 30, police in Hallsberg were alerted after witnesses saw two men forcefully drag a young woman into a car. Swedish outlet Samnytt reported how one witness followed the vehicle and helped police track it down within ten minutes. Officers stopped the car and found five family members inside, including the frightened young woman who showed signs of struggle. [snip] Phone messages and chats obtained by investigators reveal the family’s hostility toward her independence. In one exchange, the father wrote in Arabic: ‘She must have her head cut off!’

Apparently the father said that his comments about cutting off his daughter’s head were just a “cultural” language choice, but here’s the irony: this is Islam in the Levant:

Yesterday’s terrorist is tomorrow’s Leader of UN.

He beheaded Christians, Yazidis, Druze, Alawites, and Kurds.



Why did no one performatively walk out during his speech at the UN?



So called Muslim privilege.#terrorism #ISIS#Genocide pic.twitter.com/gT62RlgnPt — Joy Bangla🇧🇩 (@VoiceOfTheAwami) September 27, 2025

(Actually, to be fair, that’s just Islam in general.)

Those are definitely chopped off heads. Maybe Marco Rubio wants to jet off to Sweden to shake this family’s hand for a job almost (well) done? I mean, here he is smiling and shaking hands with Ahmed Al-Sharaa just last week:

Marco Rubio met with former al-Qaeda commander Syria’s Ahmad al-Sharaa, who literally use to chop people’s heads off on video.



pic.twitter.com/PIabLTebOy — The Perimeter (@PerimeterNews) September 23, 2025

I wrote about that at the time—that blog can be found here—and I’m still bitter. Rubio, representing the U.S., literally shook a hand that very recently gripped the hair of a decapitated noggin. Seems like the U.S. should be a moral leader and treat terrorists with the disdain they’ve earned. Here’s what a commenter on AT had to say, and he is right on:

It’s astounding to me, that every single time a committed Muslim terrorist or Islamofascist puts on a suit and tie, and, does an obsequious shuck-and-jive dance for the cameras and for western consumption, everyone in western leadership — stupid, naive, gullible and feckless European, leftist dhimmis and American Dhimmi-crats, but, also, conservatives who should absolutely know better — fall for this transparently greasy, self-serving and deceitful charade.

Can we all agree yet that accepting “Gazan” refugees is a terrible idea? There are more than fifty Muslim-majority nations around the world, which is roughly 27.5%. Dump them in one of those glorious landscapes, or as Trump likes to say, those third-world “sh–holes.”

