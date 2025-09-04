Stupiditywatch: The confederacy of dunces on the left who wish Trump dead

Beyond words pathetic!

It's so pathetic that when some moonbat wishfully speculated on social media that Trump was dead because he had not been on T.V. for ten minutes, they all jumped on board.

Millions of these dimwits gleefully accepted this bit of nonsense, believing it was true despite there being absolutely not a shred of evidence.

They said he was incommunicado, but he was holding a four-hour cabinet meeting, which was being streamed. He golfed with his granddaughter. He is hardly off of Truth Social for more than a few minutes.

And yet they fell for it. They are the most willing dupes on the planet. They want him dead so badly.

All their attempts at destroying the man failed. Their wholly unconstitutional lawfare failed; their plan to ruin him financially failed. The assassination attempts, the ease with which they occurred, suggest that the skids were greased; some very evil people wanted those assassins to succeed. Why was CNN present only at that Butler rally? Someone knew there was a plan. How many were in on it? That is the question of the day.

Since the past weekend, we’ve been treated to all manner of imbecility from the left.

The despicably clownish governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, waxed rhapsodic about the possibility of Trump’s death.

He thinks he’s funny, but he is ghoulish. To think this man might have been vice president gives one serious pause, just as the thought of Kamala Harris as president is well and truly frightening.

Then there is Jen Psaki, who is in the gutter of anti-Trumpism with mendacious Joy Reid, the always blindingly partisan Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, and every reptile on MSNBC and CNN, etc.

That so many members of our mind-numbed media fell for the suggestion that Trump was dead or ill shows just how unqualified they are to read their fabricated news to us.

They broadcast their wishful thinking without a shred of evidence to support “theories” made up out of whole cloth.

Here is a partial list of columns addressing this farce curated by the always reliable Issues and Insights:

Tim Walz Appears to Fantasize About President Trump’s Demise: ‘There Will Be News Sometime’ – Breitbart

After Days of Claiming Trump was Dead, Leftists Get a Nasty Shock – PJ Media

President Trump is alive and well after bizarre, false online speculation suggested he died – NY Post

Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Releases Woman Arrested for Threatening to ‘Sacrificially Kill This POTUS’ – Breitbart

#TrumpIsDead, #TrumpIsDeadParty Go Viral on X As Leftist Ghouls Engage In Wishful Thinking – X

What an embarrassment!

For four years, these same not-journalists swore up and down that Biden was the very picture of health and brilliance when everyone with a brain and eyes to see knew that was a grand and obvious lie.

And yet, despite all Trump’s successes so far, and there are many, they still want to impeach him if they can cheat enough to take the House in 2026. As so often observed, these people hate Trump far more than they have any love or respect at all for this country. They hate him so much that their brains have been turned to mush. They love criminals over citizens, desperately want trans boys to play in girls’ sports, gender confused children to be mutilated, and illegal migrants to vote. They think Zohran Mamdani will be good for New York City! They make fools of themselves on a regular basis and reveal their anti-Americanism daily.

The one thing about the left that always astonishes is their habit of jumping on any bit of news, true or more likely false, yet never, ever looking ahead to the possible consequences of their extreme partisanship; their vicious strategy to destroy their political opponents when it is inevitably shown that they were wrong.

The Russia hoax is the most monstrous example of this, and yet not one of them has admitted that he or she was wrong, nor has even one of them apologized for being a willing dupe. Not one of them has returned the Pulitzer prizes they received for mounting a full-scale hoax and pushing it out for years as if it were true.

Surely some of them, if not all of them, knew it was all a lie. They all conspired to take down a legitimately elected president.

One of the most important things we teach our children is to consider the consequences of their actions.

If all these Trump-deranged people, in the print and electronic media as well as social media, were ever taught that basic, essential lesson by their parents, they’ve surely forgotten it. They are all slaves to their visceral hatred of a president who is trying to fulfill every promise he made throughout his campaign, an agenda that got him elected handily.

They refuse to acknowledge his successes or to impugn all the partisan judges who have gone out on unconstitutional limbs to try to stop him from fulfilling those promises.

Despite their continued schemes to sabotage the man, he powers forward, winning a lot, losing sometimes. But he does not give up. All those who spend every waking moment trying, again and again, to destroy his presidency are only ensuring their legacy as a confederacy of dunces.