So Trump was right all along about the Tylenol ...

President Trump is getting nothing but flak for cautioning pregnant women against taking Tylenol, given a string of studies that shows a likely link between a mother taking that common pain killer and autism in their babies. Autism rates, by the way, have skyrocketed in recent decades.

Here's an overblown lede and criticism of his statement from the Washington Post:

A year ago, the maker of Tylenol lauded a federal judge’s dismissal of hundreds of lawsuits alleging the popular painkiller caused autism in children whose mothers took it during pregnancy. The company, Kenvue Inc., citing “confusion” the litigation caused, said the judge’s ruling affirmed that “science does not support causation.” But now Kenvue and its premier over-the-counter drug have been thrust into a political and medical maelstrom after President Donald Trump — in a White House briefing Monday — amplified the losing side of the court cases with his powerful megaphone. In forcefully warning expectant mothers not to take Tylenol no less than a dozen times, Trump drew on evidence that is unsettled, disputed and that failed to pass legal scrutiny in U.S. District Court in New York.

See, judges, with no medical training, are the final word in what's science, and there's no such thing as a bad judicial ruling, despite judicial rulings getting overturned all the time these days in what's known as bench-slapping.

So many of the media mavens are inserting those words "without evidence" to characterize Trump's warning, too.

But actually, Trump has a secret weapon they don't -- called 'science.'

From Harvard, the Israelis, and apparently Tylenol itself:

MAHA: It turns out Harvard sounded the alarm about Tylenol before Secretary RFK Jr. and President Trump. Last month Jay Lau, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published a systematic review of 46 prior studies using the Navigation Guide methodology, finding that many show… pic.twitter.com/2JlImc5xB3 — @amuse (@amuse) September 23, 2025

Neither Trump or RFK Jr. linked Tylenol with Autism.



The dean of Harvard's School of Public Health did. pic.twitter.com/xAZz11M5UF — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 23, 2025

It wasn't just Harvard -- the Israelis found the same thing, too:

Large-scale Israeli research in 2018 already established the link between Tylenol (paracetamol/acetaminophen) use in pregnancy and autism 👇



BUT TRUMP IS ANTI-SCIENCE!!! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/iH5jWWaRGu — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 25, 2025

Tylenol itself sounds confident enough now, but that wasn't the story a few years ago. Some have speculated that Johnson & Johnson might have spun of its Tylenol line on concerns about potential lawsuits, though that is unknown. What we do know is that they were putting out messaging like this:

Even the makers of Tylenol did not want to take responsibility for pregnant or nursing mothers using their product. It's right on the package! PS. Acetaminophen is also the number one cause of liver injury in the United States and Canada. Easily verified! pic.twitter.com/7qHGfQj3Jl — 🍁Dr. Tim Goyetche ND🍁 (@WitchDrTim) September 24, 2025

At the time, the press dutifully reported these findings, even as they are singing a different tune now:

Look at how CNN's reporting changed once the Trump administration warned about the link between Tylenol and risk to neurodevelopment.



I put a blue line to show how CNN ignored their own prior reports in 2021, 2017, and 2016.



This is documented CNN TDS. pic.twitter.com/iutRX4pvDi — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) September 25, 2025

Reuters oof 🤦🏻‍♂️



2013: Tylenol during pregnancy could affect development



2025: Not backed by science pic.twitter.com/UPxn4RdYt1 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 24, 2025

🚨HOLY SHIT --



Look what Canadian state media was saying about Tylenol use during pregnancy just 5 years ago!



"a growing body of evidence suggest that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen might alter fetal development"



Today? they're "debunking" Trumps claims! INSANE! pic.twitter.com/9MV13Gvfrl — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) September 25, 2025

I don't have a dog in this fight -- I use Tylenol myself and think it's a great painkiller. But I'm not a pregnant woman. I think at a minimum, women in that demographic should exert extreme caution, possibly err on the side of caution, and simply not use that product -- there are a lot of painkillers out there that might do the job just as well and they can rest easy they have delivered fewer risks to their unborn babies.

But that's not the attitude of the left, which has sided with Big Pharma, and used their own unborn babies as guinea pigs to prove their political points.

No sane person risks their baby's health to prove a point. These democrat women chugging Tylenol are ignoring warnings. 🤦‍♀️



I agree with Riley, imagine hating President Trump than loving their own child. pic.twitter.com/iblYC8xdsw — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) September 24, 2025

Whether it’s advocating for the “right” to kill their babies via abortion, or risking the health of their babies by taking Tylenol while pregnant just to prove a point, it’s undeniable that the Left does not value Life whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/4tZ8Zc9trE — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 24, 2025

Why do I feel as if this too is an unconsciously propagated mass sacrifice ritual? https://t.co/D5ybL2tqV2 — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) September 25, 2025

As stunts go, it's crazy bad -- all to Get Trump. Is it because they don't consider their own kids people? Given their views on abortion, it's a possibility. Whatever it is, there's ample reason to doubt the product might be the right product to use in pregnancy. This is just sad. Trump is right and no unborn baby should be put at risk for such a Big Pharma profit concern.

Image: X video screen shot