Snowflakes are ‘triggered’ and ‘feeling unsafe,’ poor babies

Few things are more irritating than when the snowflakes among us are “triggered” and claim that they are “feeling unsafe” because of something someone said, or, as happened most recently, by the décor in a hotel.

On Thursday, Serena Williams was caught on her own video saying that she was triggered in a 5-star New York hotel because the lobby exhibited a decoration with cotton blossoms in it. She took a video of the blossoms and posted something to her social media where she said, “All right, everyone, how do we feel about cotton as decoration? Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

Serena Williams calls out New York hotel for cotton plant décor in corridor — all while wearing a blonde wig pic.twitter.com/ooppLvckny — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 26, 2025

She doesn’t feel great because of decorative flower arrangements. How snowflaked up do you have to be, how pathetically weak, to be triggered by a cotton blossom? None of her family were slaves. She’s not a slave. She’s a wealthy, privileged woman whose name is recognized everywhere in the country.

I am of Jewish descent all the way down the line. I don’t cringe when I see a Mercedes-Benz or products by Bosch, Siemens, Miele, Stihl, Zwilling, or Wüsthof. I use some of these products.

For God’s sake, women, grow up and grow a spine. They should stop trying to garner sympathy by claiming they are “triggered” by this and that because they’re black and people should be more sensitive to their triggers. All that really does is to make others view them as tiresome and annoying. No one wants to be around someone who is always finding fault with something in America that causes them to be “triggered.”

A parallel phenomenon to being triggered is something I have noticed recently, which is that many (mostly) women, many white, claim that some things or words “made them feel unsafe.” This is yet another manipulation. They learned this garbage from their schools. Teachers instilled in these people the notion that they are entitled to irritate everyone around them by censoring their language. Don’t use this word. Better not use that phrase. It makes them feel “unsafe,” they say. They also feel “unsafe” every time a conservative speaks because “words are violence.” Right.

And just in case we relax among the “Triggered,” woe to you if you don’t acknowledge their ‘history month’ or some other nonsense celebration the Triggered find so culturally edifying. You don’t want to trigger them with your skepticism or your boredom. According to the Triggered, you can do nothing good when someone has been taught to jump on almost everything you say, you insensitive patriarchal colonialist racist.

No one wants to be around people who find fault in the faultless. We Normals find their hypersensitivities amusing at best. In truth, we truly do not care about their triggers or their “feeling unsafe.” Both are attention-getting devices to stir up disharmony. God forbid you try to live your life without stress and adrenaline triggers. You Triggered people need a hobby or something that doesn’t involve your overprotected feelings.

Note to The Triggered: I don’t know about you, but the world is an unsafe place these days. Just ask Charlie Kirk’s widow. About that, I doubt Erika is triggered by the hate that surrounds Turning Point and her Christian faith.

She and the rest of us untriggered types will go about our lives trying to make things better, not bitter.

