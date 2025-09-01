Sicily locals outraged after deportable illegal brazenly eats neighborhood dog

Remember the tut-tutting President Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, got when they cited illegal immigrants eating dogs?

Outrageous! False! Xenophobic! -- so the narrative went.

Well, in Sicily, it looked more like "lived experience" as the lefties like to say:

According to RMX News, which translates foreign press accounts:

A migrant from Mali has been arrested in Italy for allegedly slaughtering a dog named Merlin in front of a pharmacy and then carrying the dog’s body home in Naro, allegedly to eat, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa. The week before, police say he also tortured another dog by pouring boiling oil over the animal; however, the courts released the man, only for him to almost immediately reoffend. The case is being widely shared on Italian social media, with Italians in shock over the torture directed at the dogs. In addition, animal rights groups and the Italian parliament have commented on the case.



Citizens reportedly witnessed the gruesome attack on Merlin in front of the pharmacy, and alerted the police. The man, a 27-year-old from Mali, carried Merlin’s corpse back to his home. “He wanted to eat it,” writes Italian newspaper La Stampa. The incident has also been covered by a range of Italian newspapers, including Corriere Della Sera.

So much for migrant "values' and "contributions." The fiend, who ignored his final deportation order and shouldn't have been in the country at all, took a trusting animal, taken care of by the village outside the storied southern Sicilian provincial capital of Agrigento, and slaughtered it for food, following previous complaints of pouring hot oil on another dog, and beating up locals before that.

A guy like that would have to have had absolutely no respect for the town, the locals, or the country he was in, a storied province whose capital featured prominently in the writings of Thuycidides who documented its history and later in both Punic Wars.

The province is also a mafia stronghold, which certainly got my attention. Mafiosos have plagued that part of Italy, but they certainly never abused a dog the way this criminal has. Mafiosos wouldn't do that, they have standards. Actually, I'm surprised he's alive at all after that disgusting act.

The big problem here is that he was ordered deported and didn't get deported. Italy has a welfare system for migrants who are accepted as asylum seekers, so it's unclear whether he was hungry and just eating as they do the local cuisine at home, or had plenty of cash from the state and just wanted what he wanted.

Whatever it was, it's good that at least something out there bothers the Italian locals who are expressing outrage at the act up and down Italy -- enough to make them want to ensure that deportations go through as ordered. I trust the Sicilians have already reached a consensus on this, but not the northern liberal types, who continue to coddle and vote leftward. Italy may have a conservative prime minister, but they still don't have an illegal immigrant-free society strong enough to throw out those cannot acculturate, with all the mayhem and state-bankrupting costs that come of it. That guy should have been flown home at the judge's deportation order, but somehow wasn't. Now the road it open to strengthen those laws.

Trump and Vance, meanwhile, stand vindicated.