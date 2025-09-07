Schoolgirls told they can escape undressing with boys in their locker rooms by admitting they are mentally ill

In Temecula, California, junior and senior high school girls will henceforth have a choice between letting biological males hang around in their bath and locker rooms … and proclaiming themselves to be mentally ill.

You read that correctly. The only way these girls will be able to avoid sharing bathrooms and locker rooms with their male counterparts will be for their parents to fill out a “Mental Health Accommodation Request Form.”

The form reads in part:

I am requesting a mental health accommodation on behalf of my child. This request is made in accordance with federal and state laws, including Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and California Education Codes. Please describe the mental health condition and the nature of the accommodation being requested (e.g., diagnosed anxiety, PTSD, etc.): If available, please attach supporting documentation (e.g., medical diagnosis, 504 Plan, counseling records, etc.)

So, a young girl must be suffering from a “disability” if she doesn’t want males to watch her undress, use the bathroom, or shower?

As a parent, I would have anxiety if adults in charge of my daughter’s school wanted to force her to share a bathroom and a locker room with boys.

And the “authorities”-- whether at that school or in the government -- who made this so would have PTSD shortly after meeting with me.

Just sayin’.

What’s next, will “authorities” soon “allow” us to decline to submit to an experimental mRNA injection if we sign a document testifying that we’re insane?

This is sounding kind of Soviet, where dissidents were classified as mentally ill and locked up.

Where will this end?

Are we sure we’re winning the War With Woke?

Or, when I go to my polling place to vote in some future election, will I hear: “Of course you have every right to vote for Republicans, Mr. Utter, but you must then sign this form testifying that you have a severe mental illness and will require extensive treatment at a local facility.”

“Authorities” want to take the place of fathers like me … and our Father who art in heaven, for that matter. They don’t like the competition. They appear to believe they can groom indoctrinate parent our children better than we as moms and dads can.

But do you really want the likes of Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Randi Weingarten to be in charge of your child’s education and safety, with no parental checks and balances?

California was once the Golden State. The Land of Milk and Honey. It is now the Fallen State. The Land of Illegal Aliens, Poverty, and Homelessness.

There may not be much gold left “in them thar hills,” but there are plenty of tyrants and perverts around.

