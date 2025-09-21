Rewarding Terror: Israel slams UK, Canada, Australia for recognizing 'State of Palestine'

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have formally recognized a Palestinian state, declaring the move necessary to revive a two-state solution and curb the bloodshed in Gaza. But to Israel and its supporters, the recognition amounts to nothing less than a reward for terrorism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a blunt rebuke:

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism.

And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

Israeli officials note that recognizing Palestinian statehood without dismantling Hamas, freeing hostages, and imposing meaningful security guarantees undermines Israel’s survival. One coalition member called it “an absurd prize for terrorism” and urged Israel to “remove the foolish idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever.”

Meanwhile, the three leaders presented their decision as a moral imperative. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared:

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney offered a similar justification:

“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

Australian officials echoed that recognition was tied to a broader push for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

But critics say such gestures whitewash grim realities on the ground. British commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti posted on X:

Here's what's happening right now in Keir Starmer’s “state of Palestine”:



In Gaza City, a Hamas Sahm unit is about to execute by close-range shooting, three Gazans accused of being associates of Yasser Abu Shabab and collaborators with Israel.



The Palestinian civilian crowd has… pic.twitter.com/x3BTzv47JL — Jonathan Sacerdoti (@jonsac) September 21, 2025

Israeli minister Amichai Chikli likewise blasted the Western leaders’ move, calling it “barren” and warning it will embolden extremists.

The barren decision of Europe’s two weakest leaders - Mr. Starmer and Mr. Macron - represents neither the British people, who have spoken loudly in the streets in recent weeks, nor the French people.



In fact, 87 percent of Britons and 71 percent of the French oppose this move.… pic.twitter.com/G97GrfcRDW — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) September 21, 2025

The episode underscores the widening gulf between Israel and even its closest allies. To Jerusalem, recognizing statehood under Hamas control is not a path to peace but an incentive for more violence.