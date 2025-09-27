Recent DoE evaluation agency's assessment shows students are getting dumber

The National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) results are in!

And they are discouraging to say the least.

The most recent “Nation’s Report Card” from the "independent research, statistics, and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education" isn’t pretty.

Average scores were lower across all three assessments as compared to 2019. (What happened in 2020? Oh, yeah, the plandemic.)

The survey revealed that 69% of eighth-graders performed below the level the NAEP considers to indicate proficiency in science.

Sixty-five percent of twelfth-graders were deemed not proficient in reading.

And only a paltry 22% of twelfth-graders performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level in mathematics.

These results, though horrendous at first glance, should not be cause for concern. In fact, they should be cause for joy, as we now know that science, math, and reading are all R-A-C-I-S-T. Better to be an idiot than a racist! How important are science, mathematics, and reading skills anyway?

More importantly, when compared to 2019, students were far more likely to use the “correct” pronouns (she/her) when speaking to a bepenised woman … and to shout “fascist!” at a person whose opinion they didn’t wish to hear … or with whom they disagree! Progress!

Moreover, rumor has it that fully 19% of twelfth-graders knew they were in 12th grade! This might be the Golden Era of Education!

How dumb is we? Let me count the ways. I mean, as long as there ain’t no more than, like, 10 of them.

The root cause of students’ ignorance is that they are being indoctrinated, not educated. Public education is failing them. It is well past time to insist that everyone responsible for this debacle be held accountable.

