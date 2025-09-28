Radical Muslims in America: the neighbors from Hell

I grew up on “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood,” which opened with his gentle voice singing, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” But it wasn’t just Fred Rogers. Throughout the 20th century, pop culture consistently reinforced a strong message: neighbors are good, kind, and helpful people.

But what happens when you have people immigrating to your country who don’t want to be good neighbors but who want to control and even kill you? Americans need to answer that question soon, because radical Muslims are proving to be the neighbors from Hell.

Mr. Rogers was a late entry into the “good neighbors” ideal. In the 1930s, there was the popular song “Love Thy Neighbor. The 1940s began with the “Good Neighbor” policy, aimed at keeping Latin America out of the Nazi orbit, which led to songs (notably, very bad ones) such as “Good night, good neighbor.” The 1940s ended with George Bailey’s neighbors saving him from prison.

In the 1950s, good neighbors were the staple for the family-friendly sitcoms the Baby Boomers grew up on: I Love Lucy, The Honeymooners, Leave It To Beaver, Dennis the Menace, etc. In the 1960s, a bit of cynicism crept in with Gladys Kravitz, the nosy neighbor on Bewitched, while the kid-centric shows focused more on family or school friends (e.g., The Brady Bunch), but good neighbors still had resonance.

It wasn’t a coincidence that, beginning in the 1950s, State Farm adopted its current slogan: “Just like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Across America, good neighbors were a good thing.

But lately, America has been importing immigrants who have no interest in being good neighbors. They come, not to assimilate, but to conquer. That was made patently clear in Muslim-controlled Dearborn, Michigan, when the Muslim mayor announced that a Christian resident should leave the community for daring to protest a city move to name a street after a terrorist:

Here’s the first Muslim Mayor of Dearborn Michigan telling an American citizen he isn’t welcome in an AMERICAN city because he didn’t want an AMERICAN street renamed after an Arab



Why do the first generation children of immigrants always act this way? pic.twitter.com/aFE0xV53ER — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 17, 2025

That’s not a good neighbor.

Some other bad neighbors were the three “Houston” men who shot a baseball coach as he engaged in a pre-game prayer with his players. The men arrested are named Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, Ahmad Mawed, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah.

HOLY SHIT: Three men have been arrested in Texas after they reportedly shot a youth baseball coach who was saying a prayer on the field with his team. The coach is currently recovering



Suspects names:

-Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah

-Ahmad Mawed

-Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah pic.twitter.com/jaCATx62C9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

In Minnesota, certain Somali Muslim immigrants are proving to be very bad neighbors, indeed:

Another Horrifying Reason We Need Mass Deportations Immediately pic.twitter.com/bzVoOstBuE — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) September 26, 2025

As always, the caveat is that most Muslims are just living their lives as the rest of us are. Some are good neighbors, some are rotten ones, but their neighborly proclivities are driven by personality, not ideology.

However, you have a problem when, within a community, there is a huge and powerful subset of people who aren’t just bad human beings, but are ideologically driven bad human beings. This is true whether they’re so-called “transgender” activists, furry activists (which, I’ll remind you again, is bestiality adjacent), or radical Muslims who cow or get silent support from their apparently non-radicalized community members.

When that powerful and violent cohort starts killing people or otherwise engaging in dangerous, destructive, and un-American activity, the community as a whole either needs to work with the law and American society to drive out the bad actors or it needs to accept that the community as a whole will face legal consequences.