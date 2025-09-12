Putting an end to SPLC’s influence

Of all the activist groups on the left, the Southern Poverty Law Center, SPLC, is the most vile. I put it above all others, because they have contributed more to creating an atmosphere of hate toward Christian groups and free speech outlets in this country than any other organization. The SPLC adds an Orwellian touch by calling the instrument by which it sows hatred a “hate map”. The hate map identifies organizations that it believes should be considered persona non grata by polite society for their racist views. Unfortunately, our corporate managerial class takes the hate map seriously and does its best to obstruct organizations listed on it from banking, hosting events, contracting services, etc. Corporate America has abandoned its affection for BLM, but it still slavishly adheres to the wishes of the SPLC.

SPLC’s influence on corporate America is a problem, but a far more sinister one is its influence on the enfeebled minds of leftists. I would bet that the SPLC had significant influence on Charlie Kirk’s assassin. If you refer to Charlie Kirk as Hitler, as the left often does, sooner or later someone might take you seriously. It is precisely because the SPLC is so effective in this capacity that it needs to be brought to heel in the courts with the goal of bankrupting it. Although lawfare is a tactic that originated with the left and was refined over time by them, it does not have to remain as their sole possession. Repugnant as lawfare may seem to some, in this case it makes sense.

Moreover, there is a precedent for successful legal action being taken by others who have been harassed for years by a leftist organization. Earlier this year, a North Dakota jury awarded damages of hundreds of millions to the Dakota Access Pipeline operator, Energy Transfer, in a defamation suit against Greenpeace. The company alleged that Greenpeace led “vast, malicious publicity campaign” against the company, which damaged its relationship with the banks funding the pipeline. I recommend that Turning Point USA take the same approach in suing SPLC in state civil court.

The DOJ should also act against the SPLC for violating the civil rights of Turning Point USA, just as it acted against the KKK, Teamsters, and the Mafia for similar racketeering activity. It would be an ironic twist of fate for the SPLC if it did occur.

Charlie Kirk has no doubt forgiven his assassin for I am sure that he would have seen only a poor, deluded soul in him. I am equally sure that Charlie would have approved of an effort to dismantle the SPLC in court. It will also do a lot of good for the rest of us to take out our rage about Charlie’s murder in this manner.

