Obamacare destroyed the health insurance market, Trump is rebuilding it

For years, the Democrats have maintained their goal to take away freedom of choice on health care, wanting government health care for all. The misnamed “Affordable Care Act” took away freedom of choice, forcing everyone to buy a Rolls Royce policy, which obviously made premiums skyrocket.

Democrats continually lied, saying that if you liked your plan and doctor you could keep them, and they intentionally lied when they said Obamacare would substantially lower premiums. What a joke!

The bill had thousands of pages of regulations, and took away lifetime and annual limits, which meant small- and medium-sized companies couldn’t afford the risk, leaving large companies with a captive audience.

The results of Obamacare are obvious. Health insurance is much more unaffordable. In 2009, a policy for individuals cost an average of $92.43 per month, and family coverage was $349.36 per month, according to BLS data. The average cost of individual coverage in 2025 is $621 per month, or up 480%, which is 431% higher than the 49% overall inflation rate from 2009 to 2025. The average cost of family coverage in 2025 is $2,026 per month, or up 575%, which is 526% higher than the 49% overall inflation rate from 2009 to 2025.

Yet, most people posing as journalists and other Democrats continue to intentionally lie to the public that Obamacare has made health insurance more affordable.

Thankfully, we now have a president who understands freedom of choice and more competition is the way to make things more affordable, not complete government control:

Trump unlocks cheaper healthcare plans that could save American families thousands of dollars President Donald Trump just took a pivotal step to make healthcare affordable again. On Sept. 4, his administration announced that most Americans will now be eligible to buy what are known as ‘copper plans’ on the ObamaCare exchanges. Before this reform, nearly all Americans were legally barred from buying these much more affordable plans. But now working families can get the plans they need at a price they can afford – and many uninsured people will likely get covered as a result. The president is fixing one of the fundamental problems with ObamaCare. That law forced Americans who get their insurance on the individual market to buy costly plans, and in the 11 years since the law went into effect, they’ve gotten even pricier.

Biden and the Democrats couldn’t get enough people to sign up for Obamacare, so they kept ratcheting up subsidies and income eligibility levels.

Here’s more, from Sally Pipes at Newsmax:

Thanks to Obamacare, Insurance Fraud Irresistible According to a new study by the Paragon Health Institute, an astounding number of patients with premium-free exchange plans filed no claims whatsoever last year. [snip] It’s hard not to interpret this situation as anything but evidence of widespread fraud enabled by the enhanced premium subsidies green-lit by Democrats in 2022. First, some background. As part of the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act, the Biden administration made exchange premium subsidies even more generous than the Affordable Care Act envisioned. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act extended those enhanced subsidies through the end of this year. One consequence of this policy is that anyone earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level now has access to effectively zero-cost insurance. That creates a strong incentive for insurers and brokers to enroll as many of these people in exchange plans as possible. They can claim the federal premium subsidies — and the enrollee can ostensibly get free coverage. According to the study, there were a whopping 12 million individuals who fell into this category last year. That's a more than three-fold increase from just three years prior, before Biden's enhanced subsidies went into effect. How much is this scheme costing taxpayers? The Paragon study estimates that in 2024 alone, $40 billion in federal subsidies were paid to health insurance companies on behalf of patients who received no medical care.

This looks like these policies have generated massive fraud. How is it possible that over 50% of people, 12 million, covered by Obamacare didn’t use health insurance at all and insurers were paid $40 billion for that coverage?

Are we really supposed to believe that 12 million people who have these policies didn’t get shots, didn’t pick up prescriptions, didn’t go to urgent care or emergency rooms, didn’t get their no cost physicals, and didn’t get mammograms?

Of course, if Trump and other Republicans want to investigate Obamacare for fraud, they will be accused of wanting to take away health insurance from people and causing people to die. Those are the standard talking points in all elections.

