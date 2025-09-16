Now that we're enforcing our immigration laws...

You've probably read all those messages from Trump critics who refer to ICE as the Gestapo or promote the idea that ICE is picking up "abuelitas" or grandmothers.

That's where we are. Enforcing immigration is suddenly bad. Did anyone say anything when President Obama deported three million? How quickly they forget.

What's going on? I agree with Peter Van Buren:

The millions of illegal aliens resident in the United States got here primarily through two avenues of neglect, exacerbated by a lack of internal immigration enforcement. Here’s how the system works, and what has changed under Trump. Many aliens simply walked in across the wide-open southern border. The others, perhaps the majority over the years, were issued legitimate tourist or student visas abroad by a Department of State more concerned with facilitating travel than protecting America. Those illegals simply stayed in America as they pleased, as long as they pleased, doing whatever they pleased, whether that be working out-of-status or, in the extreme case, going to flight school and conducting the attacks of September 11. There was no one to interfere with their plans once a visa was issued and they were admitted to the U.S., because America for decades lacked any form of internal immigration enforcement. Until now, and now everything has finally begun to change.

Why are things changing? Because we have begun to do what every country does. We decide who comes in and how long they stay. Have you checked the fine print on that tourist visa that you fill out when you go anywhere other than America? I read it, and it tells you that you have to obey local laws or face consequences.

Unfortunately, the U.S. did not enforce its laws, and now we have to clean up the mess. One of these "messes" is people who went to court, got their coveted due process, but did not make the cut. They probably couldn't convince the judge that they are political refugees. Anyway, many of these people got these letters from a judge, did not respect them, and someone has finally decided to enforce the law.

Of course, many of Trump's critics want amnesty for the millions who violated the law and got away with it. Amnesty is just a nice way of saying that you get in for free, but everyone else standing on the "legal" line has to pay lawyers and wait their turn. What kind of a system is that? It's not immigration. It's more likely voter recruitment.

I think that most Americans get it. Legal immigrants like me get it, too. Unfortunately, too many immigration activists don't get it because their game is going away.

