No one should listen to Obama when he lectures about free speech and cancel culture

It is pathetic that anyone could ever actually listen to what Barack Obama has to say about cancel culture—because he was a leading cause of canceling peoples’ constitutional rights when they dared oppose him.

Here’s this, from a report via Yahoo News:

Barack Obama Reacts To Jimmy Kimmel Suspension, Says Media Companies Need To ‘Start Standing Up’ To Trump Team’s ‘Dangerous’ Cancel Culture

Most of the journalists, and many of the others, who are whining endlessly about Kimmel being cancelled, intentionally leave out the quote that caused the dismissal. There is nothing funny about lying to your viewers and saying that the leftist lunatic who killed Kirk was a “MAGA” person.

It is not good for organizations when teachers, doctors, bankers, government bureaucrats or anyone else openly supports or has no problem when someone they disagree with is killed. Who else would they support killing because they disagree with them?

Kimmel and others certainly have the freedom of speech to say whatever they want, no matter how despicable, and organizations have the freedom to fire those who would harm the reputation of their business.

Obama and those who support him, including most of the media, have worked to cancel Trump and his supporters for years.

In 2009, as Obama and others continuously lied to get Obamacare passed, they sought to silence (cancel) anyone who disagreed. Opponents of the bill were labeled racists, because Obama happens to be black, and were disparaged as people who didn’t want others to have insurance and wanted people to die. They always use race in their playbook and they always say we want people to die.

Obama used the supposedly independent IRS to take away freedom of speech and freedom of association of political opponents who just wanted smaller government and lower taxes. Obama essentially cancelled the ability of Tea Party members to raise funds to campaign against him. Biden compared tea party members to domestic terrorists. Comparing opponents to domestic terrorists is also one of their most-used attacks.

Why weren’t journalists clamoring then about Obama interfering with elections and seeking to destroy democracy? They were too busy campaigning for him to raise any concerns.

For years, people opposed to the radical leftist green agenda have been falsely labeled as climate change deniers and anti-science…to silence them and to harm their ability to earn money if they were scientists. Why didn’t the media complain about the cancellation of these people?

Obama continuously went after reporters to silence them:

The Obama administration used the 1917 Espionage Act with unprecedented vigor, prosecuting more people under that law for leaking sensitive information to the public than all previous administrations combined. Obama’s Justice Department dug into confidential communications between news organizations and their sources as part of that effort. In 2013 the Obama administration obtained the records of 20 Associated Press office phone lines and reporters’ home and cell phones, seizing them without notice, as part of an investigation into the disclosure of information about a foiled al-Qaida terrorist plot.

And here:

Vendetta: How the Obama Administration Harassed Sharyl Attkisson for Her Reporting on Operation Fast and Furious

Yet somehow, most of them continue to pretend how wonderful he was.

Before and after the 2016 election, Obama and government bureaucrats sought to destroy Trump, no matter how many crimes they had to commit.

Throughout Trump’s first term, he was continually called an illegitimate president, yet none of those people were ever referred to as election deniers. Only Republicans were labeled election deniers, which diminished and stifled their concerns about serious issues in the 2020 elections. Democrats even said them questioning the integrity of the Biden “win” shouldn’t be allowed to run for office ever again.

Democrats sought to cancel Trump with endless investigations and votes to impeach him. They certainly didn’t care about voters.

In 2020, the media, government bureaucrats, and other Democrats silenced and cancelled people who dared tell the truth about the Hunter laptop and the Biden family corruption. Again, they interfered in the election, and again, no complaints about a threat to democracy.

With COVID, the media and government colluded to silence and cancel anyone who disagreed with the government diktats. Many lives were destroyed over the personal choice to decline an experimental drug. The people complaining about a man making $15 million a year sure were quiet about the tens of thousands who were fired for exercising medical autonomy.

Obama and Biden also sought to destroy (cancel) for-profit colleges, but never held not-for-profit colleges or government colleges to the same standards.

If anyone wants to see what authoritarian cancel culture by the government looks like, refer to Operation Choke Points and Operation Choke Point 2.0, implemented by Obama and Biden, respectively. They essentially threatened banks, warning they would be cited for risky operations if they continued to bank specific legitimate businesses. (The Trumps were debanked in many instances.) The ACLU, journalists, educators, Hollywood, and other Democrats didn’t care who or how many businesses were destroyed, but Jimmy Kimmel is just too much.

Chuck Schumer is also a special case. He says how dangerous it is to get rid of Kimmel, but he actively supported canning Tucker Carlson. He also warned Trump about saying anything about intelligence agencies or they would get him, and he threatened Supreme Court justices if they didn’t rule the way he wanted.

So, pardon me if I don’t see it as a threat to free speech if a person who has low ratings and willingly misleads the public about who was responsible for an assassination is canned.

Image from Grok.