No, firing Charlie Kirk’s haters is not a free speech problem

To me, constitutional free speech looks like a fairly simple concept. Jimmy Kimmel has the right to say whatever he wants, and his employer, ABC, has the right to terminate him if he is harming business.

If people at any business cheer someone’s death because they oppose his policies, whom else would they think it is okay to kill? Should an employer be required to keep him employed because of free speech? I don’t think so.

Can anyone imagine the reaction of the ACLU, actors, comedians, and other Democrats if Obama or some other person he was close to had been assassinated, and a late-night talk show host falsely blamed an Obama-supporter for killing him instead of telling the truth? Do you think 400 actors would sign a letter supporting that person’s right to say whatever he wants, even if it intentionally misleads the audience? I am pretty sure they wouldn’t be protesting and demanding a boycott.

What would the Obama and Biden administration do if military members had been cheering the murder of their supporter? I think we know.

Shoot, they fired thousands of people who refused a COVID vaccine. They had investigations looking in vain for right-wing supremacists.

I am sure they would terminate someone who cheered the assassination of a Democrat, as they should. I would hope they would also fire a military member who cheered the killing of a Republican also. Those people have a screw loose.

I have never hoped for the death of Obama, Biden, Bill, Hillary, Kamala, or Walz. I just wanted them to lose the election because I don’t like their policies, and I really don’t care what race or sex they are.

So please — firing people who are so despicable that they would cheer someone’s assassination does not violate a person’s free speech rights. Employers have the right to fire people who harm their business, period!

Image via Raw Pixel.