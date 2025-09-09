Nina Turner envisions a utopic America where ‘one job’ is enough…as she supports student loan payoffs, socialism, and reparations

Ragebait? Stupidest take you’ve ever seen from a Democrat? Or, both?

Envision an America where working one job full-time means your paycheck covers your bills, with some left over. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) September 8, 2025

(For those of you who may not know, “ragebait” is content that is intentionally absurd and inflammatory, which the poster may or may not actually believe, designed to elicit a high level of engagement and traffic for social media visibility, often for the purposes of financial gain.)

Now, this is coming from a woman who actually had a job as a legislator, sponsoring and voting on laws that impact us—the voting system has completely failed us when people like this can get into positions of power. Dumber than Hank Johnson and AOC combined, which is quite impressive.

Turner commandeers one of our talking points, that one full-time job should be more than enough to support you and/or your family, while also identifying as a socialist, and supporting massive government handouts, like student loan payoffs, the Green New Deal, expanded welfare benefits, and reparations. She literally wants to add trillions of dollars in spending—but where does she think that money comes from? Does the thought begin and end at the fantasy of “free”?

One job used to be enough to cover your bills with money left over, but with government subsidies, entitlement programs, bureaucratic waste, and a parasitic political class, everyday Americans are now in a position where one job isn’t enough. Not only do I have to make enough to cover my own bills, but I also have to pay for people like this:

Someone please explain this to me. I'm eating tuna sandwiches for lunch because I can't afford to eat out anymore pic.twitter.com/BD8wExL9oq — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) July 6, 2025

Again, this is a… pic.twitter.com/C2LWbFivuF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2025

Then, we also have to pay for each member of Congress to have a fancy Peloton membership. Then we have to pay for Secret Service agents to accompany Hunter Biden as he jets around the world on one first-class vacation after another. Then we have pay for gender studies degrees in Pakistan, wells in Africa that will be immediately out-of-service because no one will actually maintain them, “scientific” experiments that show what happens to a dog’s face after it’s eaten alive by sand flies, gain-of-function research in bioweapons labs around the world, and on and on and on until we reach the $37.5 trillion mark—which is where we’re at. For now.

And, someone should inform Ms. Turner that when one job was enough, it wasn’t because America was a socialist nation, but because it was a nation of radical freedom and limited government. And like we continue to tell them, of all the examples we have of socialism, we have yet to find one that actually works for the common man.

Money for all these programs has to come from somewhere: either taxation, or the Federal Reserve creating money from thin air to make up the difference, meaning a devaluation of the dollar. Per Morgan Stanley:

The value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies dropped about 11% in the first half of this year, the biggest decline in more than 50 years….

With each dollar buying far less than it used to, a massive welfare class, and a ruling class of entitled tyrants, it’s no wonder we can’t afford to raise our families on one income.

It’s a sick joke that Democrats are even allowed to participate in the electoral process at this point. If you don’t have at least a simple working knowledge of concepts like debt, money-printing, and who pays for “free” programs and public spending, then you have absolutely no right to participate in elections, either as a voter or a candidate.

Image: Lorie Shaull from Washington, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.