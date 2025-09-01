Newsom goes after ‘southern states’ for their high crime rate, but doesn’t realize who he’s pointing the finger at

Gavin Newsom has just gone after Republican “southern states” for their high crime statistics, but he obviously has no idea who he’s pointing the finger at.

Governor Gavin Newsom challenged Trump to deploy the National Guard to Mississippi and Louisiania, the states with the largest percentages of Black people in the US, to address “the issue of crime and violence.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/rpPqPVdlsZ — AF Post (@AFpost) August 28, 2025

(I kind of get the sense that the black gentleman standing to Newsom’s right immediately recognizes the irony rather when Newsom suggests deploying the National Guard to “all corners” of Mississippi to tamp down the crime rates: his facial expressions seem to give it away.)

If only another version of Newsom could see this Newsom, he’d call him a racist!

“The facts” he says! “Per capita” he says!

If you notice patterns, you’re a realist, or you deal in pure, raw data, you’re definitely going to be earning yourself one of the left’s favorite labels.

If you point out that 13% of the population commits more than half of the violent crime, you’re a white supremacist.

If you point out that 2% of the population commits more than half of the sex crimes against children, you’re a homophobe.

If you point out that illegally-present foreigners are committing mass amounts of crime, both non-violent and violent, you’re a bigot, or a dreaded nationalist.

Yes, a number of Republican-led southern states do have disproportionately high crime rates…because of the demographics of who’s living here.

Newsom cites Louisiana and Mississippi, both of which have massive black populations. And tragically, most of the victims in these places are also black: AI stats reveal that in Louisiana, the black homicide rate was “the third highest in the nation, with 86% of victims killed by gunfire.”

Let’s look at another example: Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson has one of the highest homicide rates in the nation, coming in at 99.5 per 100,000; the percentage of blacks living in Jackson? 81.8%, making it one of “the blackest” cities in America.

If you haven’t watched “Welcome To The Most Dangerous City In Mississippi, America”, a short, half-hour documentary available on YouTube, I’d highly recommend it.

What’s Newsom going after next, our high rates of welfare recipients?

Racist!

Image from Grok.