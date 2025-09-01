News habits of seasoned citizens

I know a number of older individuals whom I like to refer to as "seasoned citizens." While most of them are prayerful, responsible people who are pro-life and devout Christians, many nevertheless lean Left politically. When conversations touch on current events, they often repeat the slogans and narratives presented by legacy news media. The older folks I know typically get their news from the "Big Three" broadcast television stations, as well as CNN, MSNBC (MS-NOW = MS-No One Watching, h/t Sarah Huckabee-Sanders), NPR, and PBS. Most also subscribe to their local printed newspapers.

Currently, American seniors tend to lean more towards the Republican Party, although a significant portion identifies as Democrat. Several factors influence these political preferences. One primary reason for the Democrat inclination among seniors is their concern for social safety nets such as Social Security and Medicare. Many seniors prioritize these issues, which are ostensibly supported by Democrats, even though the outcomes of Democrat policies often have the opposite effect. The Democrat Party's advocacy for more expansive healthcare access resonates with older voters who are increasingly worried about medical costs and the affordability of healthcare services.

It is important to remind seniors that Democrat policies in general, and Obamacare in particular, have made healthcare more expensive and less accessible. In contrast, transparency, competition, and free markets have consistently made products and services more affordable.

Seniors who align with the Republican Party's conservative values often resonate with its policies regarding taxation and government spending. Those living in rural areas may also lean more Republican, influenced by cultural and economic factors prevalent in those regions.

In addition to their political preferences, our seasoned citizens exhibit specific habits regarding news consumption. It is common for seniors to rely on television and newspapers as their primary sources of news, although some do utilize the internet. Baby Boomers spend an average of 81 minutes a day following the news. 42% of retirees and 37% of baby boomers aged 55 to 64 regularly watch the evening news, compared to 28% of the overall population.

While overall print newspaper subscriptions have declined, many seniors continue to read newspapers, both in print and online. Approximately 40-50% of seniors aged 65 and older report reading a newspaper regularly, with 46% accessing these papers online. They rely on these sources to stay informed about local news, which is typically covered in these publications. Having consumed news from newspapers and television for decades, their reliance on these mediums can be attributed to familiarity. They are comfortable with these sources and tend to trust them. However, the pronounced leftward drift towards more overt bias in television and printed news is concerning. I have noticed this shift among some of my older acquaintances and have encouraged them to explore more neutral online sources.

Although internet usage among seniors has been increasing, particularly among younger seniors, it still lags behind traditional media. About 46% of baby boomers and just 22% of older seniors use the internet for news. This indicates a growing trend, but it remains a minority compared to those who prefer television and newspapers. Engagement with social media platforms for news is less common among older adults, many of whom prefer established news outlets that they trust.

While baby boomers are becoming increasingly comfortable using the internet to keep up with the news, older cohorts often find navigating various news and opinion sites overly complicated. Some struggle with deteriorating eyesight and diminished typing skills, making it easier and more comfortable to simply sit in their chairs at a scheduled time, click the remote, and tune in to their regular programs.

I have helped a few of my older acquaintances practice logging onto one or two news and opinion sites. Creating desktop shortcuts can simplify navigation, helping them get into the habit of using those sources. I also like to email them links to articles they may find interesting and follow up later to see what they thought. This approach has been a good way to start weaning them off cable news.

In summary, while there is a slight Republican inclination among seniors, the political landscape within this age group is diverse, with individual preferences varying widely based on personal experiences and regional differences. Although there is a gradual shift towards digital news consumption among younger seniors, a substantial portion of older adults still prefers traditional media sources like television and newspapers. We should do what we can to help our older family and friends access more unbiased information sources.

Image: Pexels/Kaboompics.com