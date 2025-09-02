New issues creep in to justify Trump's firing of Lisa Cook

President Trump's firing of Federal Reserve governor, Lisa Cook, has been played up in the press as controversial, and Cook herself refuses to leave office, but it seems the more one looks, the worse her record looks.

The official reason of mortgage fraud, which Cook has called a "clerical error" but worked in her favor, is bad enough:

U.S. Director of Federal Housing @Pulte on second criminal referral against Fed Gov. Lisa Cook: "If you're going to be in charge of the Federal Reserve, damn you better sure know how to fill out a mortgage application." pic.twitter.com/gpZjExPIm4 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 2, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: FHFA Director Bill Pulte has just released footage of someone PERSONALLY going to Dem Fed Governor Lisa Cook's house where she claims is her "PRIMARY RESIDENCE..."



...but they found her RENTERS in the house!



"I was wondering, do you rent?"



TENANT: "You'll have to… pic.twitter.com/bu1rMEABrV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

She has a bulldog named "Pulte" on her keister, who explains why the problem matters this way:

🚨 JUST IN - HOUSING DIRECTOR BILL PULTE: "The Fed has not been independent for the last 4 years, and you see that with Jerome Powell not holding Lisa Cook accountable! This is CLEARLY, what appears to be blatant mortgage fraud, and Powell is SILENT. If anything, he's showing the… pic.twitter.com/BqhtJkcmyF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2025

But also things like this:

Cook didn't just disagree with Uhlig; she demanded his professional execution. In a public X thread, she called for his removal as editor of a top journal and demanded the university "remove his access to students". She declared that "free speech has its limits" and should not be… pic.twitter.com/EkG3oZCHnB — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) September 2, 2025

Should someone that hostile to scholarly inquiry, not only in herself, but in attacking those who merely question conventional wisdom, be making monetary policy?

Her entire academic career is problematic.

Everyone is talking about the allegations of mortgage fraud against Fed Governor Lisa Cook. But that's just the cover story. The real scandal is a decade-long trail of academic fraud, cancel culture extremism, and radical politics that put an unqualified activist at the heart of… pic.twitter.com/pnjrpujVGD — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) September 2, 2025

If she skated into academia, and then made her way as a wokester attempting to cancel others, how good could she be?

The record there is even more problematic -- here's her own "cholarship" she brags about on her own website -- How Diversity and Innovation Influence Economic Growth.

It's an obvious sign of her political, not monetary, orientation. Could someone like this really understand monetary policy -- the printing of money and setting of interest rates at all?

The Wall Street Journal had an excellent piece by Allysia Finley about just how politicized the Fed already had become even as they claim "independence."

Cook was what was wrong with the Fed and shouldn't have been there. She's got to go.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License