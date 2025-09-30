More Democrat policies that contributed to the cost-of-living crisis

I recently penned a blog about how government-subsidized student loans made colleges more unaffordable. Prices over the last sixty years have increased three times the rate of inflation, because the government kept printing and throwing money at colleges no matter how high they raised their prices.

Then, I wrote an article on health care, showing that the falsely named Affordable Care act has caused prices to soar at over ten times the inflation rate. As costs went up, the government just kept printing more money and raising subsidies.

Democrats routinely blocked any attempt to tackle this monstrosity, then they passed the hilariously named Inflation Reduction Act, which screwed seniors with astronomical increases in drug insurance premiums (which they falsely claim make prescriptions unaffordable).

This article will show how other laws and regulations pushed by Democrats intentionally increase prices. The people who are harmed the most, the poor and middle classes, are the people the Democrats claim to care the most about.

Electric cars. When subsidies didn’t persuade enough people to buy electric cars, Biden bureaucrats simply implemented new regulations, requiring unrealistically high mileage requirements. To comply, car companies had to invest billions—while losing billions of dollars each year. This forced up the price of gas cars, and subsequently insurance and repair costs.

We also got worthless carbon credits, which were just additional subsidies to electric car companies. They did nothing to reduce carbon.

And then the Biden administration shoveled out loans to electric car companies that were losing billions each year. There clearly was no underwriting on these loans. It was like throwing money down the drain. Here’s this, from the last few days of the Biden-Harris regime:

DOE Announces $6.57 Billion Loan to Rivian to Support the Construction of EV Manufacturing Facility in Georgia

Who cares that future generations will have to pay it back? Rivian lost around $5 billion in 2023 and 2024, and continued to lose billions in 2025:

Rivian reports Q2 net loss of $1.1 billion, keeps 2025 delivery guidance

Solar and wind. When subsidies didn’t compel a transition to inefficient solar and wind power, Biden and his bureaucrats again, simply implemented new regulations to destroy the reliable and affordable crude, natural gas, and coal companies. Raising energy prices affects everything, and crude oil is used in over 6,000 products. Obama and Biden just printed more money to support green pushers, despite the failures:

Obama-Era Mojave Desert Solar Plant Once Hailed As A Marvel Will Close As A Glowing Relic A little more than a decade ago, the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System opened to great fanfare, with a $1.6 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy….

Prevailing wage laws. The Davis-Bacon Law was passed in 1931 to essentially block minority workers from taking white workers jobs. It dictates the price of labor on all federal contracts. It is not a free and competitive market when the government dictates prices. Democrats claim they want to get rid of everything racist, but they insist on keeping this clearly racist law that has held back minorities for almost 100 years, and which makes all government projects more expensive. From the Cato Institute:

The Davis-Bacon Act: Let’s Bring Jim Crow to an End The Davis-Bacon Act, which requires that federal construction contractors pay their workers ‘prevailing wages,’ was passed by Congress in 1931 with the intent of favoring white workers who belonged to white-only unions over nonunionized black workers. The act continues to have discriminatory effects today by favoring disproportionately white, skilled and unionized construction workers over disproportionately black, unskilled and non-unionized construction workers.

Uncontrolled and illegal immigration. Letting millions of illegal aliens into the country every year clearly puts pressure on the price of everything. Supply and demand are simple concepts.

High-cost labor agreements. The high inflation during the Biden years gave the U.S. high priced multi-year labor agreements, which we will have to deal with for years. Government subsidies, taxes, and regulations always increase costs.

We never hear Jerome Powell talk about all the Democrat policies that contributed to the cost-of-living crisis. Instead, he keeps searching for inflation caused by tariffs, which haven’t caused much inflation at all. And the media and other Democrats pretend that the Federal Reserve is independent and non-political. Federal Reserve policies are the leading cause of inflationary costs. High interest rates cause the price of building and buying houses and other things to be much higher. The Federal Reserve also has been losing billions each year paying out more in interest than they are earning, which means they are also printing more money to cover their losses.

I don’t recall the Fed cutting their budget to pay for their losses.

As of early 2025, the Federal Reserve System has approximately 24,421 employees. In 2019 they had 22,879. So, as they have lost money, they have hired more people. Why should they be trusted to manage our economy?

Summary: Results never matter. Once a program starts, Democrats just keep printing more money trying to make more people dependent on the government instead of giving them greater opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

Image from Grok.