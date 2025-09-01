Modi-Xi-Putin friendliness challenges American, Western power

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin presented the West with a striking image: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping together, projecting a rare display of camaraderie among the three major world powers.

“Always a delight to meet President Putin!” Modi wrote in a social media post.

The move was welcomed by Russia and China, who are actively challenging the United States’ position atop the global order.

Xi proposed “a multipolar world” with a new SCO development bank, parallel to Western global institutions. This threatens to hurt the influence of the international order based on free-market principles.

Modi’s embrace of both Putin and Xi highlights his aversion to being dictated to. Modi was friendly to Trump during the first administration, but earlier this year, the Trump White House imposed tariffs after India bought discounted Russian oil. The move increased tensions, pushing India closer to our rivals.

The U.S. should instead drop the tariffs on India and seek trade. High tariffs on Indian goods over its energy choices go against the American ideal of liberty and freedom. Modi’s previous willingness to align with Trump is evidence that he is amenable to an offer from the “dealmaker” president. Modi isn’t seeking genuine friendship with Putin or Xi. He’s just looking for what’s best for his country. Trump typically praises such actions by his friends and his rivals. The U.S. should offer Modi an alternative sans the ultimatum.

Modi’s public warmth is helping Russia and China to develop a narrative that challenges American influence.

Conservatives who support free markets and limited government should acknowledge the importance of soft diplomacy and economic cooperation. If America embraces trade, fosters genuine alliances, and refrains from unnecessary coercion, it can maintain its status as a reliable partner in a constantly changing world.

(Google Gemini for American Thinker)