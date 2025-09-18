Mad Maxine gave us the playbook, now it’s time to use it

We Americans have a phrase that can have two completely different and distinct meanings. The phrase I have in mind is “Your money’s no good here.”

When spoken to a person who is admired or otherwise held in high regard — perhaps someone who has performed some exemplary deed.

But there’s another meaning, and it’s the complete opposite. It means, “No one here has any interest in doing business with you, trading with you or serving you, at any price. Your money might as well be counterfeit, because it has no value here and will buy you nothing. If you’re hungry or thirsty or need gasoline, you’ll just have to find it elsewhere.” In this sense, it can be said with a scowl, or matter-of-factly, with no facial expression.

It can also be accompanied by pointing at a sign that declares “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.”

This second meaning was the position espoused by Maxine Waters, when she exhorted her minions to harass members of Trump’s cabinet “in a restaurant, in a department store, in a gasoline station…and tell them they’re not welcome.”

Like the proverbial stopped clock that still gives the correct time twice a day or the blind squirrel that still manages to find a nut now and again, “Mad Maxine” advocated for a most viable tactic, even though she directed it at the wrong target.

Because making them feel unwelcome and letting them know that their money is no good here is a perfectly appropriate treatment for those who gloat over the assassination of Charlie Kirk: those smug pricks who, like the alleged killer himself, can’t help but proudly reveal their complete lack of humanity, their mental illness, their absolute moral vacuity; those who cannot tell love from hate, truth from propaganda, and (again, like the alleged killer himself) male from female.

A little aside about that: The alleged killer’s roommate/romantic interest/significant other is reportedly a male who is “transitioning” to female. As if thinking that Charlie Kirk were “spreading hate” and that gunning him down was an appropriate means of expressing disapproval were not a clear enough indication of a deeply disturbed individual, I’m reminded of the line from the 1995 song “Something’s Wrong” by the Belgian band K’s Choice: “If your girlfriend’s got a penis, something’s wrong.”

Such persons need to be shunned. They need to have normal people turn their backs on them, refusing to speak to them, listen to them, or acknowledge their existence. They need to be treated as not merely personas non grata (for purists, the actual Latin plural of persona non grata is personae non gratae), but as pariahs and lepers.

Even though many of us feel a strong urge to punch them in the mouth, or to crush them like the worthless, disease-ridden germs they seem to be happy to identify as (and, when they commit cold-blooded premeditated murder, to see them face a firing squad!), and even though some make the case that a violent response to their tasteless remarks is the only thing that may actually make an impression on them, we need to stifle that impulse.

For now I’d be content to see them with their stomachs growling, their mouths dry, and their fuel tanks empty (even if they have pockets full of money), and without any human interaction or contact, other than with their own inhuman, FUBAR ilk.

They richly deserve to be treated thusly, even more so than they believe and glibly proclaim that Charlie Kirk “deserved” his fate.

