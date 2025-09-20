Lefties leave one-star reviews for coffee chain that honored Charlie Kirk

It's hard to say which is worse: A coffee chain that refuses to honor Charlie Kirk on its cup labels, or one that does -- and attracts raging leftists like lice.

Out in the land of Tesla scratchers -- tony rich northern San Diego County -- we are seeing the latter:

Radical leftists are leaving 1 ⭐️ reviews for a San Diego coffee shop because their cups say “We love you” & “Thank you Charlie Kirk.” I’ve been to both Carlsbad & Rancho Santa Fe locations. Great owners, great coffee, in real mugs.

Please support Invita Café. pic.twitter.com/TxVfbJd2qZ — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) September 19, 2025

Here's a good video (I was not able to embed it) from X of a local citizen journalist interviewing coffee-goers at the Carlsbad location.

They were a happy bunch and liked the 'Thank you, Charlie Kirk' stickers on their cups, which were placed there by the owner who was friends with the man and who said she "wanted to honor him."

The customers at the busy place said they liked Kirk, too, with one showing the citizen journalist the barrage of insults he drew on Instagram from leftists after he said he wanted to check the coffee shop out. Like a lot of people in San Diego, he was Filipino, but that didn't stop flaming leftists from yelling 'white supremacist' at him.

We also learned that the cafe defied COVID mask regulations in 2020, which in retrospect was pretty reasonable given that the cafes appeared to be outdoors with lots of fresh sea air all around them.

It was a nice gesture of the coffee shop, and perfectly understandable, given that Kirk loved coffee shops and was friends with the owners of this one. Based on what I can tell about the place, I am sure if a lefty went in there and didn't want a Charlie Kirk sticker on his cup, the cafe would have accommodated him.

But it didn't stop the left from leaving a buttload of bad reviews, which can be read here. Here is a typical example from someone called "Barbara C." of San Diego:

I like my coffee like I like my men: not facist. Pretty sure the owners prefer their coffee like they like their humanity - ground up and in the freezer.

What drivel -- it's nothing useful for a customer of coffee to be able to use.

The bold little cafe went its own way during COVID's lockdowns, and now its stickers indicate that it hasn't changed a bit.

Compare and contrast to Starbucks, an establishment Charlie loved to patronize, which soiled itself with its response to Charlie Kirk's assassination:

Starbucks programmed their printers to not print the name Charlie Kirk



Americans are ordering Charlie Kirk’s favorite Starbucks drink in his honor



🚨 The Starbucks employee CONFIRMS their system has been programmed to ban the name Charlie Kirk (WOW) “The sticker won’t print” pic.twitter.com/hEw7y1JchF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 16, 2025

Second day of getting Charlie Kirk’s drink. When I ordered it, the pink haired barista working today mouthed “fuck you” at me. Great workers you have working for you, @Starbucks. Get as mad as you want, we aren’t losing our voices too. pic.twitter.com/cuAazNy14I — Gaslighting Myself Til It Gets Better (@skoloneb4idie) September 18, 2025

PART 2:🚨 Quick update from Chicago: My MIL ordered Charlie Kirk’s favorite Starbucks drink (Mint Majesty + honey) — but the cup came back with “Loser” written on it. Accountability is key. 📷 Video #3 coming shortly. Stay tuned.@MikeDropNews#CharlieKirk pic.twitter.com/dRBba5EZHx — Jacqueline Garretson (@jacgarretson) September 18, 2025

The is some dispute as to whether the last claim is real or not, but the pattern is pretty clear -- the the left is in all its glory.

Starbucks is, uhh, trying to correct the matter:

What lunacy it is, indeed.

Someone liked your 'Mint Majesty'' tea, he dies, oodles of customers roll in with their green dollar bills to order one in the dead man's honor, only trying to give Starbucks their money, and the employees spit in their faces, some of them not even taking the business, which is where their paychecks come from.

It's crassness, and corporate suicide all rolled into one, while plucky little Invita Cafe has lined snaking out its door in largely blue coastal San Diego. I guess we know which coffee shop we go to. Let's hope Invita makes enough money to expland to other parts of San Diego. How about one in Mission Valley, Invita?

