Jihad in Texas?

Katy, Texas is a town of 28,972 people on the west outskirts of Houston. If you haven’t heard of it, that’s hardly surprising. If you have—and that’s unlikely—it’s probably because a kid’s baseball game in Katy was recently shot up by three people—“Texas men”--and there’s compelling evidence they were jihadists.

So, why wouldn’t you have heard about it? Because the media does its best to maintain their prized narratives, and they hide anything that damages those narratives. When Islamists or trans commit acts of domestic terrorism, the Media try to avoid reporting at all. If that doesn’t, they don’t admit they’re jihadists or trans: “Texas men.” If that doesn’t work, they try to blame it on MAGA, white men, Republicans and always Trump. And when that doesn’t work, they tell us we may never know the motive, despite Islamists yelling: “Alah Akbar! They also fret about how the Islamist slaughter will affect the “Muslim Community.” When trans leave all manner of social media and “manifesto” evidence they’re trans and explain why they murdered, that’s why we can never know a motive.

President Trump recently told a press gaggle NBC was the worst network. Here’s why:

Graphic: X Post

Several gunshots rang out during the game, and one of the bullets ricocheted off a pole and struck the 27-year-old coach, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported. [skip] Video of the shooting posted to Facebook appears to show a number of players and coaches warming up on the field as multiple loud pops are heard. After a few seconds, they all run off the field and for cover. Voices in the video can be heard instructing people to "get down." The Rac said the shooting may have occurred as a result of illegal hunting, which it said is common in the "country." "People shoot on their land all the time. At the time we were unaware of anything in season," The Rac wrote in a Facebook comment. "Now that we have more information, we know that there were 3 individuals target practicing 600/700 yards away."

At PJ Media, Kevin Downey is unconvinced:

Call me a wackydoodle, but that doesn't sound like hunting. Nor does it sound like the shooters are 600-700 yards away. "There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn't one shot," Assistant Coach (for a different team) Corbin Geisendorff stated. "There's bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It's just unbelievable.

As it turns out, three military-age men were arrested and charged with a felony each:

Graphic: Police mug shots. Public Domain.

Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23

Ahmad Mawed, 21

Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27

No. They’re not Irish. Or MAGA. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security isn’t impressed, as The Texan reports:

Matalgah, as highlighted by the DHS, was granted citizenship in 2023 “despite prior arrests for drug possession.” Mawed, a 21-year-old from Lebanon, was granted entry into the U.S. in 2021 on an IR-2 visa “which automatically made him a legal permanent resident,” DHS asserted. The DHS described the two as “the MONSTERS who opened fire on a children’s baseball field in Katy, Texas,” in an X post highlighting Matalgah and Mawed’s origins. “This horrific act of terror, the firing on children praying before the start of a baseball game, is pure evil,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a press release on Friday. “These individuals from high threat counties were let in by the Biden Administration. They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens,” McLaughlin continued. “Not only did Biden fail the American people by leaving our borders wide open to criminals, but he also legally allowed them to gain status and citizenship to terrorize our communities.”

Surprise! Somehow, the mainstream media didn’t report on this aspect of the story, a story easily found by a regional Texas outlet. Of course, they didn’t report the three were Muslims, nor did they report since each is facing the same charge, it’s likely all three were shooting, which would support the witness cited by PJ Media.

I’ve been writing for several years about the virtual certainly of large-scale terrorist attacks across America, as in Terrorist attacks in America: just a matter of time? in July of 2024. Perhaps these three all-American lads just happened to be shooting at something with enough elevation to hit an occupied baseball field off in the distance. Perhaps they aren’t really Islamists. Perhaps we ought to worry about how this will affect the Muslim Community? Or perhaps we ought to find out if this was an Islamist precursor to more and worse.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.