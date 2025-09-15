Jews speak out on the Charlie Kirk assassination

Following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, there was an explosion of anti-Semitic rhetoric. It’s no surprise that people were spouting irrational and false accusations against Kirk, on Jews, and on the state of Israel. However, many of the people who spoke out in their grief following the assassination are religious and conservative Jews:

Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today. It is unimaginable to write these words. I met Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old, a young man so eager and determined that I immediately turned to a friend and said, “That kid is going to be the… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 10, 2025

Others, however, seized the opportunity to suggest conspiracy. Here’s this, from a report at the New York Post:

Within hours of Kirk’s murder, ‘antisemites and promoters of false narratives seized the moment to attribute the incident to Israel or to blame Jews generally — a common example of how bad actors take advantage of breaking news events and tragedies,’ the ADL said.

Those who question Charlie Kirk’s allegiance to the Jewish people and to Israel are, to say the least, uninformed. He repeatedly stated his commitment to Israel and to the Jewish people. He was probably one of the best educated people in Jewish history, on the story of the Palestinians, and he was a master at encouraging dialogue with college students. A person only needed to witness his YouTube videos to see his expertise at debate. There are some people who criticized his debate style, because he spoke passionately and forcefully; in these times, unless you are on the left, passion is not acceptable. But he was respectful, if at times amused, at the misinformation and exaggerations that students brought to him, and he often left students speechless when he asked substantial questions about their beliefs. They would often try to change the subject, but Kirk would hold their feet to the fire.

He was dedicated to the truth, to the facts, and to ensuring that the conversation between conflicted sides would continue.

The Jews, whether they liked Charlie Kirk or not, have lost a humane, intelligent and committed champion for the existence of the Jews and Israel.

May his legacy survive.

Image from Grok.