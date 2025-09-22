Jasmine Crockett mocks young American woman raped, strangled, and murdered by an MS-13 gang-banger as a ‘random dead person’

Jasmine Crockett is the gift that keeps on giving.

During a recent debate over proposed new legislation that would require the Department of Health and Human Services “to consider additional information when it makes placement determinations for unaccompanied alien children” now in the U.S., like checking the “child” for “gang-related markings or tattoos” and making sure that he or she doesn’t already have a “history of gang-related arrests” or a criminal record, which seem like completely reasonable parameters, Crockett decided it was politically expedient to die on the hill against the bill because it was named after “a random dead person.”

In fact, the bill, named the Kayla Hamilton Act, was not named after “a random dead person,” but a young American woman who was tied up, raped, strangled, and murdered by a teenaged MS-13 gang-banger names Walter Javier Martinez who came in under Joe Biden’s watch in March of 2022. Here’s a snippet of Crockett’s outrage:

🚨 DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR: Rep. Jasmine Crockett just called Kayla Hamilton, a young girl murdered by an illegal alien, a “random dead person.” pic.twitter.com/pSqBF0RAc5 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 10, 2025

The last moments of Hamilton’s life were actually recorded on a voicemail, as she tried to call loved ones when Martinez showed up.

As it turned out, not only did Hamilton’s murderer bear the markings that indisputably identified him as a member of MS-13, he actually ended up confessing to more heinous acts in a jailhouse letter sent to a pastor in his home country of El Salvador, which included four other murders, two other rapes, and additional (albeit less severe) crimes. (The prosecuting attorney in the case believed that those violent crimes took place in El Salvador.).

At a time when a massive portion of the nation just woke up to the bone-deep rot of the left—the Democrat party—one would think that Democrat leaders and politicians might just lay low for a while…but not Jasmine Crockett. Her commitment to procuring illegal voters, image be darned, is really quite impressive.

I’m old enough to remember when Biden “won” and the Democrats celebrated the shift as “decency” restored, and when the left browbeat the American public to elect more women to positions of power for the sake of “empathy” and “civility” in lawmaking—so much for that!

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.