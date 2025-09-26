James Comey’s rigged(?) indictment

Well, it’s about time. Actually, just in the nick of time, as it was only a matter of days until the statute-of-limitations ran out.

One can’t help but wonder if Trump’s pat on Bondi’s po-po last week helped this along. One thing that surely helped it along was the firing of Eastern Virginia District Attorney Eric Siebert, whose father-in-law is reportedly the godfather to one of James Comey’s daughters. Siebert has also been described as a “backed pawn” of the Democrat party. And his deputy evidently has ties to Obama fixer Lisa Monaco as well. (It’s all so cozy, isn’t it?) Once the impediment of this gentleman was removed, things moved rather quickly under the sure and certain hand of the new E.V.D.A. Lindsey Halligan.

Can you imagine the absolute nightmare Lindsey Halligan was dropped into at the last minute? Not just hordes of deep state operatives who were supposed to work for her but instead leaked nonstop, but James Comey’s own son-in-law was literally inside the prosecutor’s office tasked… https://t.co/fYJameqxFE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 26, 2025

As you can see from the above X post, Siebert wasn’t the only Comey-adjacent lawyer under the roof. Troy Edwards, Comey’s son-in-law, tendered his resignation at the Eastern District of Virginia District Attorney’s Office upon his father-in-law James Comey’s indictment. That should help the holidays along in Comey world.

🚨 BREAKING: James Comey’s son-in-law, who prosecuted J6ers, has RESIGNED his position as Assistant U.S. Attorney after the former FBI Director’s indictment



The trash is taking itself out! 🔥



h/t @alx pic.twitter.com/m8kfgn32Q8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2025

Speaking of the indictment, it’s pretty straightforward, alleging that…Comey lied. Under oath. Without any weasel words or wiggle room. Asked by Senator Cruz at a hearing on September 30, 2020, if he’d ever acted as or facilitated leaks from the FBI, he answered “no.” Asked if he’d like to revise or amend his testimony, he doubled down and said he stood by it. For a normal person, it appears pretty slam dunk. And there is voluminous evidence in the testimonial and documentary record to prove it.

But don’t get cocky: the judge, “randomly” assigned? A Biden appointee. Oh, and it gets better — his first job? Hired by James Comey.

Via Fox News: “Comey will reportedly turn himself in on Friday and his arraignment is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9….”

How nice for him. No pre-dawn raids with swarms of heavily armed agents — which in this case would appear to be warranted. Alas….

You can read the actual indictment here.

We’ll let James Comey himself have the last word — for now. In the meantime, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

The rule of law endures — James Comey (@Comey) August 2, 2023

No, this is not AI. This is real.



James Comey, the day after Biden is sworn in as President in 2021, explains how the entire justice system depends on people telling the truth while under oath.



"It has to be enforced with an iron fist so the system will work."



Ok Jim. pic.twitter.com/myds3TEc21 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 25, 2025

