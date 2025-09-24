It sounds like the restless natives won

Well, Jimmy is back, but Sinclair is not. We are not sure what Nexstar will do, but they may veto Kimmel as well. So, Kimmel may be doing his next anti-Trump monologue in front of an even smaller audience. I'm sure that the advertisers won't like that. Here is the latest:

Sinclair Broadcast Group revealed that it won’t air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on its ABC affiliate stations -- despite Disney’s decision to bring back the late-night talk show beginning Tuesday. “Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘ across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” Sinclair, which has the nation’s largest number of the network’s affiliate stations, posted on X on Monday. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the group announced. In a statement on Monday, Disney said it suspended Kimmel last Wednesday “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” calling some of his comments “ill-timed and thus insensitive.” Sinclair had previously called on the talk show host to issue a “direct apology” to the Kirk family and make a donation to Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit co-founded by Kirk. “Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” vice chairman Jason Smith said in a statement after Kimmel’s axing last week. It is not yet clear whether Nexstar, which has 32 ABC affiliates, will follow in Sinclair’s footsteps to preempt the late-night talk show.

Let's see what happens. Whether Jimmy returns or not, the people who watch TV between San Francisco and Washington D.C. are making their feelings heard. They are sick and tired, as I am, of programming under FCC licenses that turn into infomercials for the Democrats.

What else do you call "The View" but an informercial? It's 60 minutes of ladies attacking President Trump. They call it "free speech," but in fact it's an unbalanced discussion of events. Yes, we have a right to look at their licenses and remind them that they are not serving their community's interest. Again, check out Sinclair and Nexstar.

So this is a lot bigger than Kimmel. He may or may not survive the next contract negotiation. Honestly, I don't care, but ABC should be straightforward with the viewers and advertisers.

So, it's funny when the natives get restless. People listen and advertisers worry if their products and services are reaching a national audience rather than just people who voted for Kamala Harris.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: ABC