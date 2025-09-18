It’s not the UFOs — it’s the cover-up

Not only is the longstanding governmental cover-up of UFO sightings continuing, but “whistleblowers” who were told by Congress that they are protected by federal laws are losing their jobs for reporting, in good faith, what they saw.

The most recent congressional hearing on UFOs was as disappointing as the first, but it did reveal one fact that is perhaps even more disturbing than the possibility that unknown objects are invading our skies. It is the extreme measures that unaccountable government agencies are taking to intimidate, threaten, and silence witnesses of UFOs.

The conspiracy is even deeper than that. Documents subject to FOIA requests have been destroyed. In other cases, the subject matter of those requests has been deviously moved outside government custody, to private industries, mostly aerospace companies, beyond the reach of FOIA. FOIA does not grant a public right of access to proprietary Lockheed (for example) files. It is perfectly legitimate for Northrup Grumman to secret its files, but not for the government to move them there, for the purpose of evasion, or for the purpose of violating the right of the public to know — nor, especially, for the purpose of frustrating government oversight that is mandated by law.

If there are irrefutable physical specimens of technology that cannot have been made on this planet, they also may have been transferred to private companies to avoid FOIA access.

Apart from that, a shocking but understated revelation made during the hearings was about an instance in which an elected representative put forth an amendment to a proposed law and was overruled by some unknown, unelected staff person, who pulled the amendment from consideration before it could be seen by Congress. The bill went forward without the amendment. This audacious act is a stunning example of brazen criminality, usurping the powers of the Legislative Branch by someone unaccountable to the voters.

Why is there not an investigation by DoJ?

Perhaps the star of the show during the hearings was not a person, but a short, official video clip that is perhaps the most dramatic one seen so far by the public. It depicts an object in flight resembling a tic-tac, which is then struck by a hellfire missile , because the object was, according to a report, in a combat zone and did not respond to IFF identification signals — thus posing a potential threat to friendlies. Amazingly, the missile appears to bounce off the target, which apparently proceeds along its path with little or no disturbance. Also, there appear to be fragments from the collision, but strangely, the fragments do not fly apart, but follow the UFO. It is not clear whether the fragments are from the missile or from the UFO, or whether the missile was destroyed. A professional analysis of the video is needed, but so far, I have not seen one presented.

Government secrecy is proper and necessary when used legitimately — for example, to keep an enemy from knowing our methods and capabilities. When used improperly, it poses a threat to the same national security it is supposed to protect. It undermines trust in, and respect for, government agencies entrusted with the dangerous power of censorship. For example, there are many unanswered questions about lethal actions taken against prominent conservatives (such as Trump and Charlie Kirk). When the public’s questions are not answered, suspicions of a sinister cover-up become widespread.

It is often said that it is better for an actual flaw to be revealed than for even worse flaws to be suspected. This is especially true when the public is asked to make sacrifices in support of a government policy. If the government is not trusted, citizens will tend to refuse to obey orders from that government.

Putting aside for the moment government secrecy, we must ask about the UFO phenomena themselves. What are they? Clearly, they are real; even the government now admits that much. But so what? What is real about UFOs? Are they weather phenomena, drones, or spacecraft from another planet? Something else?

We do not know what the UFOs are, but we do know that the government is hiding things that we have every right to know about. When any government agency created by Congress deems itself above the law, then that is more of an immediate threat to us than are the supposed aliens in our skies.

Image via Needpix.