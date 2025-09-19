It is astonishing what well-funded leftists protest and what they don’t. It is appalling what most of the media chooses to report on, and what they choose to hide from the public.

A Ukrainian refugee gets butchered on mass transit by a career criminal in North Carolina, and the story is mostly buried until Trump mentions it. Then the media blames Trump and MAGA for being forced to report it. There are no protests against politicians, prosecutors, and judges who let this career criminal terrorize the city.

An illegal, who was a career criminal, beheads an immigrant in Dallas with a machete in front of his wife and son, and there is little national reporting. There are no protests against Democrat policies, which let millions of illegals, including gang members and criminals, come into or stay in the country to terrorize and harm people. Cuba wouldn’t take this man back because he was too dangerous:

Cobos-Martinez was released on an order of supervision in January after Cuba ‘would not accept him because of his criminal history,’ according to the statement.

When a career criminal in Alabama went on a days-long killing spree, which included a mass shooting, I don’t recall BLM, Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, or David Hogg saying much (if anything) about it. It was almost exclusively black-on-black crime. Where were the street protests against the people who let this criminal roam the streets?

Can anyone imagine the coverage if a Trump supporter had done this?

Trump goes into D.C, which votes against him at a rate of over 90%, and makes the city much safer. He has reduced crime and taken thousands of criminals and hundreds of guns off the street. Instead of cheering Trump’s efforts, the professional protesters rail against Trump.

And now we have the killing of Charlie Kirk, and much of the media pretends that it is Trump’s and Kirk’s “rhetoric” that is to blame, and many others pretend they don’t know why the leftist lunatic killed him.

Democrats, including many in the media, repeatedly use words like “fascist,” “Nazi,” “dictator,” “Hitler,” “bigot,” “sexist,” “homophobe,” “xenophobe,” and any other -phobe they can think of to describe Trump and Kirk. Hillary called us deplorable and irredeemable. Obama disparaged us by saying we cling to our religion and guns.

It is no wonder that a leftist lunatic believed that Trump and Kirk were fascists, even though they believe in less government control. The alleged killer reportedly wrote “hey fascist! CATCH” on a casing, and the media claims they don’t understand what his motive was or whose rhetoric caused the assassination. Here’s the actual headline from The New York Times:

The Police Found Messages After Kirk’s Killing. What They Mean Is Unclear.

Leftists protest against Israel, and some chant “from the river to the sea.” They never seem to protest Iran, or the myriad terrorist groups who want to exterminate Jews, yet Trump and Kirk are called Nazis to mislead gullible people.

Tea party members and parents were compared to domestic terrorists. The Biden Justice Department targeted Catholics, and it targeted Turning Point USA and other Republican organizations as the media and other Democrats spread the myth that the Obama and Biden Justice departments were independent and non-partisan.

The term white privilege is used to gin up hate and division.

Biden and others continue to lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up hate and division.

Democrats continue to lie that Trump’s tax rate cuts only benefited the rich to gin up hate and division.

Pictures of kids in cages at the border were blamed on Trump when they were actually pictures from the Obama-Biden era, to gin up hate against Trump.

Democrats intentionally hide that Trump said to march “peacefully and patriotically” on January 6th. They also hide the fact that Trump told Pelosi a few days earlier to bring in the National Guard but she refused, all to mislead the public that he incited violence.

Democrats protest that women should have freedom of choice to do what they want with their bodies, but didn’t protest when women got fired for refusing to take a shot. They also don’t protest when women are forced to play sports against men and share locker rooms with them.

AOC and others protested children being separated from parents during Trump’s first term, but never protested when hundreds of thousands of children were lost during Biden’s term—only to be found in the control of sex traffickers. From the Daily Mail earlier this month:

Migrant children lost under the Biden Administration found dead or working as sex slaves After an estimated 233,000 children who crossed the US-Mexico border alone during President Joe Biden’s tenure were lost, law enforcement has started to locate them - only to learn of the horrors they have faced. Since March, the Trump administration has tracked down 22,638 kids, finding some in ‘deplorable’ conditions, dead and others being used as sex slaves, officials told Fox News. ‘We found children who have been raped,’ John Fabbricatore, HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement senior advisor told the network. ‘We’re talking about debt bondage, where children are being made to work off debt, trafficking debt. We’re talking about children that were brought into situations and then treated like sexual slaves.’ At least 27 of those lost children have been confirmed dead, with causes of death ranging from murder, suicide, car accidents or drug overdoses.

Protesters hit the streets to protest tariffs that they think will cause inflation, but never protested the disastrous inflation actually caused by Biden’s policies.

Trump’s policies yielded rising real wages, especially for those at the bottom, record low poverty, and a reduction in the wealth gap, all supposed goals from Democrats, but instead of supporting him they set out to destroy him every day.

So, it is a sad joke when the media, Biden, Obama, and other Democrats say they work to unite the country and always blame Trump and other Republicans (MAGA) for dividing the country.

