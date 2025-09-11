Is this MAGA’s ‘I’m Spartacus’ moment?

Yesterday’s assassination is most grievous for Charlie Kirk’s family. His wife lost her husband. His children lost their father. The family lost a lifetime of living and loving together. MAGA conservatives lost their most dynamic and effective youth leader, and, possibly, a future strong MAGA president.

The assassin’s motives will likely be convoluted. But, you don’t climb on a roof and shoot a political activist unless you are enraged. What is certain is that leftist media and politicians shaped this rage with their hostile words and actions against Trump, and the values of the MAGA movement.

We mourn Charlie’s murder, want swift justice for his family, and Utah’s death penalty for his killer.

We also want justice and punishment for the Democrat politicians and activists who created the environment of hateful rage that no doubt motivated Charlie’s killer, and motivates the hateful Antifa and other violent and destructive entities that are destroying our nation’s values.

But, we won’t get that last bit of justice from our legal system.

That brings us to Spartacus. Spartacus was a Roman slave gladiator who began a revolt in his gladiator training compound. This became a widespread slave revolt that lasted several years before finally being crushed by Rome’s legions.

Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 movie “Spartacus”, with Kirk Douglas as Spartacus and Laurence Olivier as his aristocratic Roman adversary, is a fictionalized account. A great movie still worth watching.

When the slave revolutionaries were finally defeated, the key scene sees Spartacus seated among his soldiers. The Romans demand to know which of them is Spartacus.

Kirk Douglas stands and declares himself to be Spartacus, and then one of his men stands, saying the same: “I’m Spartacus.” Then, others also begin standing and declaring they’re Spartacus, until they’re all standing, saying, “I’m Spartacus.”

All are then crucified on crosses and put along one of the major roads leading to Rome.

Is Charlie’s brutal killing our “I’m Spartacus” moment? Will many of us, in our own small or large ways, become activists to Make America Great Again?

Will we become more willing to express our views in public?

Will we get involved in local Republican county political activity — counties being crucial because they control voting processes and counting?

Will we help MAGA candidates run for office, knocking on doors, stuffing mailers, and doing all the necessary drudge work of political campaigns?

There are lots of things we can do, if we want to.

Charlie Kirk started what became a very large, very effective conservative outreach effort for youths. His effort is a key reason many younger voters are turning away from leftism.

One man made a real difference. Many more of us deciding to make a difference in our own ways may be what it takes to Make America Great Again, saving Western Civilization in the process.

Helping Charlie’s work continue is a fitting way to honor a man who died fighting for his faith and values.

Image generated by AI.