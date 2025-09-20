In a nation divided, eight possibiltiies for the future

Can the status quo hold? Should it? What is to become of the (formerly) United States?

I couldn’t have imagined asking these questions not too many years ago.

Yes, we are still arguably the largest economic and military power on Earth.

But we are more divided than ever.

And, as Lincoln said, “A house divided cannot stand.”

E pluribus unum used to be the order of the day. Out of many, ONE.

Today’s so-called “liberals” have instituted concepts and policies meant to divide us, tribalize us, and balkanize the nation. Intersectionality, CRT, the 1619 Project, etc., etc. Diversity über alles. And you better be tolerant of everything these liberals are for, but none of what they are not, as they are spectacularly intolerant of dissenting opinion.

So, most of us are appropriately horrified when we witness someone engaged in civil discourse and debate get shot and killed because of their beliefs.

But many celebrate the assassination. Most of us love our country, but many of us detest it to their core. Most of us believe that capitalism is a better economic system them communism, but many no longer believe that.

Most of us believe that racism is bad, but many believe that white folks are inherently racist because of their skin color.

Duh! Most of us believe that our rights are inherent, granted by our Creator, but an apparently increasing number believe that they are bestowed upon us by government.

There is an ever-increasing number of devout Muslims among us, and Sharia Law is simply incompatible with a free republic.

Tensions are rising, everyone can feel it. What can be done? What are the possible outcomes?

As I see it, there are eight.

Here they are:

We stay together and things stay the same, the status quo reigns supreme for the foreseeable future. We stay together and things get better. We relearn how to be “Americans” first … and last. And everything in between. We stay together and things get even worse, but never quite truly boil over. We decide on a mutually agreeable separation. One side or the other forces a separation of sorts. There is a second American Civil War. Earth is wiped out by a nuclear holocaust, direct hit by a massive asteroid, or other cosmic-scale catastrophe, rendering the question moot. The Rapture

Likelihood of each of these possible scenarios:

20%. I simply don’t see how things can stay the same forever. First of all, Leftists would never allow this. Republicans — all Republicans — would have to quickly grow a spine. How likely is that? 10%. This would obviously be the best case, except for perhaps #8, but, unfortunately, I cannot see how this could transpire, either. Leftists are determined not to let it. Republicans — all Republicans — would have to quickly grow a spine. How likely is that? 25%. Here, again, I fail to see how things could continue to get worse and worse without boiling over. Seems like things are starting to boil over already. 5%. At first glance, this seems like it might be a good option. But how could this work in practice? Economically, militarily, etc.? 10%. Similar to #4. But how could this work in practice? Economically, militarily, etc.? 1% or 100% chance, depending on your definition of “war.” 1% if talking about an all-out military confrontation, winner-take-all. 100% if we are speaking of an existential clash of ideas, sometimes turning violent, something which is already occurring. 25%. Seemingly slightly more likely each day. 4%. In the next hundred years or so, anyway. Pray.

It would be surpassingly odd to want to share your country with those who hate it. And you.

What to do? Don’t back down. Tell the truth. And pray. I don’t know of a better way forward. But, perhaps there will be a Revelation.

There is no doubt that God has blessed America on several past occasions. Here’s hoping He cares to do so at least one more time.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License