If GOP loses midterms, this is why

Three things Republicans have done recently which are incredibly harmful.

Pro forma sessions blocking Trump recess appointments

Voting with Democrats against censuring Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ)

Mitch McConnell implying Trump is Hitler

Let’s start with the last one first. Last night, The Hill published “McConnell: ‘There’s certain similarities right now to the ‘30s’” which he no doubt remembers vividly, the old jerk. I’m being sarcastic of course, but come on. We’ve got the garbage media and garbage Democrats banging the Hitler drum and the Republican former Leader of the Senate feels the need to join the band?

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) compared the modern-day political landscape to the pre-World War II era in the United States, pointing specifically to tariffs and foreign policy.

After opining that this was “the most dangerous” period in history since the 1930s and that tariffs cause depressions, Senator McConnell slung this noxious mud directly at President Trump.

“Those who were totally anxious to stay out of all of what was going on in Europe [in the 1930s] were called ‘America First.’ Sound familiar?”

We never, ever see the Democrats launch broadsides against a sitting Democrat president. But we regularly see this kind of heated rhetoric on the Republican side against Trump since he came on the scene. And they wonder why the base isn’t motivated to get out and vote for them? When their one-time leader takes shots like this and nobody, nobody stands up and says “Well, Mitch doesn’t represent my thoughts here”? If we see even one Republican distance themselves from these remarks I’ll be shocked.

Then there’s the pro-forma sessions, which prevented Trump from making hundreds of appointments to critical positions we desperately need filled (U.S. Attorneys etc.). If you’re not familiar, pro-forma sessions, in which the House and Senate gavel in but do no business, have to be coordinated between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Leader John Thune. Both men have to agree to hold the pro forma sessions or they don’t happen. In doing this, there is therefore no recess to make recess appointments. So this could accurately be described as a textbook case of conspiracy against the president of their own party. And given the number of nominees these vacationing charlatans have let pile up, it’s inexcusable and — again — a wet blanket on the will of Republican voters to get out and support the party. Why? Why would we? What is the motivation? When the party is working against the president?

And then finally, the inexplicable failure of the vote to censure thug Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) who manhandled an ICE agent earlier this year. Five Republicans joined every Democrat to tank it. Censure is really just a slap on the wrist, rather weak sauce, but it was something, and they couldn’t manage it. The part of the vote that would’ve had meaning was her removal from her committee assignments, which included Homeland Security which is the agency which oversees… you guessed it, ICE. But nooooo… these jerks couldn’t manage it. So now we have a thug overseeing our agents. It’s obscene.

They need to stop giving us reasons not to vote for them or they will lose their jobs come November of next year. If it weren’t for the certain hell a Democrat House would put Trump through, I wouldn’t be sorry at all to see most of them go. I could not be more disgusted.

Image from Grok.