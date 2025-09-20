I can’t imagine anyone being surprised that the man who tried to kill Justice Kavanaugh is ‘trans’

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if you took vulnerable, possibly mentally ill people and encouraged them in a delusion that involved pouring toxic chemicals into their bodies and subjecting them to physical mutilation, after which you told them that a specific class of people intends to destroy them...well, we’re seeing now exactly what happens: Those people become criminally violent.

That’s why I wasn’t surprised, and I bet you weren’t either, to learn that the man who tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh thinks he’s a woman.

Image created using AI.

In a sane world, we would all recognize this for the delusion it is. He would have seen a psychiatrist who would have worked to align his self-image with his biological reality, much as psychiatrists still do when an anorexic (which is another form of destructive body dysphoria) shows up in their offices.

However, we don’t live in a sane world. The leftist voices that dominate American culture have opted to encourage people who are uncomfortable in their own skin (as most of us are as we go through puberty) to believe that biology doesn’t apply to them. Our media and educational institutions cultivate the delusions, and our medical institutions profit mightily from them.

But when you alienate people so badly from their physical reality, and especially when you pump them full of hormones that were never intended for their bodies and cut off essential body parts, these people will not be happy. They will aggressively proclaim their happiness, but you only have to look in their eyes to see the anger and despair shining through.

Then, those same malignant cultural forces tell these damaged, manipulated people that their anger is justified, not because they’ve been physically and mentally destroyed, but because Republicans are “genociding” them. This alleged genocide, of course, doesn’t mean actually killing them; it means only denying their delusions.

In the real world, people who are the victims of a real genocide (not the fake one in Gaza and not the fake one affecting so-called “transgender” people) have two choices: die or fight back. Fighting back might still see you die, but at least you die on your feet, not your knees. See, e.g., the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

That’s how these delusional wretches with their mutilated bodies view themselves: They are the fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto, and Republicans are their Nazis. And so a number of them—a surprisingly large number of them, given what a small percentage of the population “trans” people are—will kill, and kill, and kill again.

They’ll kill on a mass scale in Nashville, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, Aberdeen, and Denver. Charlie Kirk’s assassin was in thrall to a man who claims to be a woman and an animal (there’s that bestiality adjacent thing), and who seemingly liked furry cartoon pedophilia, too.

And sexually confused people will also kill on a smaller, more personal scale, although AI search engines (ChatGPT, Grok) won’t conduct that search. You have to search on a case-by-case basis, and then you find things like this, this, and this. They view themselves as trapped rats who must kill to survive.

And that’s why, as I said, neither you nor I were surprised to learn that Nicholas Roske, who stalked Kavanaugh in 2022, insists that he’s a woman. Moreover, given the fact that he claims to be a woman, it seemed that he thought he’d be helping women as well as homosexuals by killing a justice who might reverse the Supreme Court’s prior abortion and same-sex marriage rulings.

Democrats have been cultivating gender madness for a long time, weaponizing both vulnerable people and legit crazy people—and Americans, especially conservative Americans, are paying the price.

One more thing: I keep saying these murderous so-called “transgender” people are mentally ill. It’s important to understand that this should not serve as a defense.

The old M’Naghten rule should apply instead: Insanity is a defense only if you do not know that you committed murder or were incapable of understanding that it was wrong. For example, if my delusions are so severe that I think you’re a rattlesnake and kill you, I did not have the intention to commit murder. It’s different with these “trans” killers and wannabe killers: They made it manifestly clear that their goal was murder.