How did we get here? By submitting to the intimidation of the left

In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the internet is flooded with shock, grief, and horror at what has happened. It was also horrified at the thousands of leftists’ delight and celebration, congratulating the assassin.

Far too many of those who have been thanking the shooter, for reasons that are impossible to discern, seem to think they are the mainstream, that a majority of Americans agree with their ghoulish praise of this murderer.

How is it possible that these thousands, maybe millions of Americans, many of them teachers, professors, nurses, doctors, and of course, indoctrinated students, think that murdering a person with whom they disagree is not only acceptable, but something to be glorified? How did we get here?

We got here by meekly submitting to the aggressive, regressive left, by the dictates of DEI, wokery, and those who incessantly shove the climate hoax down our throats.

We normies, those of us who continue to embrace Judeo-Christian values and object to the left’s tyranny of gender ideology and all the nonsense that entails.

We caved to the imposed racism that is DEI, to their anti-family , pro-all things LGBTQ schemes.

We caved to what we perceived to be the all-powerful and intolerant left.

We let the radical Marxists who teach our kids from pre-school through high school infect them with the anti-American sentiment with which they themselves were indoctrinated. Those who then went on to college were likely to be forever hypnotized by Stalinist/Maoist versions of communism as the prescription for Utopia.

It has been a gross tragedy all around.

The end result? The horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, one of the most brilliant, important political figures in U.S. history. He was a force of nature and goodness. His mission was to bring young people back from the brink of the nihilism that the left promotes to the founding Biblical/Constitutional tenets of marriage, family, children, faith, and love of country -- patriotism. And they killed him for it.

Why on earth did most of our elected Republican representatives in the House and Senate fall prey to the left’s “rules” of operation for all things racial, sexual, and criminal?

It began under Bill Clinton and escalated under Barack Obama.

Obama set back race relations at least fifty years. He studiously embraced all things LGBTQ, including the mutilation of children with gender dysphoria, an obvious mental illness.

Once Obama came to office, the already long and always left-wing media fell in line. Not one of them ever crossed the “light-bringer.” Our mainstream media capitulated and groveled to the whims of the Obama administration.

And all the while it was surveilling us, enabling our enemies, China and Iran -– and undermining our allies, such as Israel.

As Megyn Kelly said just the other day, Obama was a “slick snake.”

Indeed, he was.

Then Joe Biden, a man for whom even Obama had contempt, came to office via a stolen election and went on to do more grievous damage to this nation. All of the above, thanks to the anti-American, progressive left, which operates as if it is above the law. They believe they are entitled to win by any means necessary, For far too long, the Republicans let them win by all manner of nefarious means.

Will the assassination of the great Charlie Kirk be a wake-up call for all the weak Republicans in Congress who have let the left have its way with us all?

The phenomenal outpouring of grief throughout the country and the world should be the biggest wake-up call of all time.

And about all those Republicans who are deathly afraid of bad press in the New York Times or Washington Post, CNN or MSNBC, may they slink away like the self-aggrandizing snakes they are. May a new generation of men and women with Charlie Kirk’s courage and talent take their places.

Millions of those Americans have, in response to this terrible murder in cold blood, thrown off their fear of being “cancelled” by the vicious left.

It seems they will be afraid no more.

Kirk’s death is indeed a turning point.

May it be a cataclysmic turning point that eviscerates the left that is celebrating Kirk’s monstrous assassination. Those people are quite without a moral core. They are empty, soulless, angry, hateful people. If employed, they should be fired. They should be cancelled like the left has cancelled anyone and everyone who dared to support Trump. They should all live in shame.

May Charlie’s death be a force for dramatic, necessary change in America. We got here, to this terrible moment of the first high-profile overtly political assassination since RFK, by surrendering to the ever-escalating Marxist character of the Democrat party.

We must not surrender for another day.

The left’s violent rhetoric meant to incite mentally unstable people to kill must stop. The despicable people who spend their millions making these things happen must be indicted and jailed. We know who they are.

“The important thing to know about an assassination or an attempted assassination is not who fired the shot but who paid for the bullet.” --Eric Ambler