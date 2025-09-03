Horror on the high seas: Somalian migrants preparing to invade Spain conduct ‘death rituals’ when their boat breaks down

Like a demented, low-IQ version of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies comes a report from the Daily Mail about Somalian migrants trying to get to Spain, and what they do when their boat breaks down, almost immediately into the voyage.

Here’s the story:

Migrants ‘murder each other as boat breaks down at sea’ near Canary Islands after victims were ‘accused of witchcraft and supplies ran low’ Migrants found dead near the Canary Islands are believed to have been murdered and thrown overboard after the overcrowded boat broke down at sea. Between 20 and 30 migrants now in refugee centres in the Canaries are being investigated on suspicion of carrying out the high sea ‘executions’ after accusing victims of stealing water and of practicing witchcraft as supplies on board dwindled, Spanish news outlet OkDiario reports. Spanish police are investigating the deaths of almost 70 passengers and were also reportedly ‘close to making the first arrests’ over the incidents that took place on the vessel while it was adrift in the Atlantic Ocean for more than a week before being rescued by Spanish coastguards after it suffered engine problems. [snip] The families of the men who died, all Somalians, later revealed they were shackled in a death ritual after they perished from starvation as they tried to reach Europe.

“Doctors” and “engineers” they said.

First though, seeing as I just wrote another essay earlier today about the reality of third world mass migration to the West and I have Jean Raspail’s 1973 work The Camp of the Saints on my mind, I have to wonder why the boat carrying these third world individuals broke down—recall that the opening scene of Raspail’s book features protagonist Calgués observing the ships carrying the hordes of foreigners, with this being what he sees through his spyglass:

The ship was a steamer, a good sixty years old. Her five stacks, straight up, like pipes, showed how very old she was. Four of them were lopped off at different levels, by time, by rust, by lack of care, by chance— in short, by gradual decay. She had run aground just off the beach, and lay there, listing at some ten degrees. Like all the ships in this phantom fleet, there wasn’t a light to be seen on her once it was dark, not even a glimmer. Everything must have gone dead—boilers, generators, everything, all at once—as she ran to meet her self-imposed disaster. Perhaps there had been just fuel enough for this one and only voyage. Or perhaps there was no one on board anymore who felt the need to take care of such things—or of anything else….

Is there a parallel here? I’d suspect so. What’s conspicuously missing from both the boats about which Raspail wrote and the boat of the African migrants? A real engineer.

But now to Golding’s book, which features a tragic and unforgettable scene: the murder of Piggy. The devastation to the reader is not only because of the act itself, but also because of the greater symbolism. When Piggy is killed, the transition from sense and propriety to disorder and savagery is thoroughly established, primal behavior becomes the governing force, and the last thread of connection to a civilized existence is gone forever. To be fair, the African migrants haven’t had a connection to Western civilization since the colonial experiments…but now they’re practicing witchcraft and conducting “death rituals” while lost at sea on an unworking vessel? I’d say the shift is complete.

I’m sure they’ll fit right in with the local Spaniards!

