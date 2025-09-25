Hey, don’t forget Seattle – we’re also run by bloody idiots

Increasingly, common-sense observers are inundated with news about the foolish Dem policies implemented by the madly misguided mayors in NYC, Chicago, and L.A. Up here in the PNW, we also have a bloody idiot running Seattle into the leftist netherworld.

Seattle already has a substantial budget deficit, partly due to slower job growth. Seattle earned its nickname due to its abundant greenery, but businesses are fleeing the Emerald City for greener pastures.

Nevertheless, instead of tightening the budgetary belt, Mayor Harrell has a peculiar pecuniary proposal — his 2026 budget wish list will raise taxes. Stubbornly, Harrell intends to mollycoddle “immigrants” by providing them even more services, allocating at least another $10.8 million, which represents a 70% increase over 2025 funding.

What in the hell is going on with these leftists who have a bleeding-heart for foreigners but who are callous toward Americans? Harrell said his budget reflects his intention to stand by “immigrant neighbors.” In the process, he is being defiantly insubordinate towards the federal immigration laws being enforced by President Trump, while trying to tug on our heartstrings. He needs to sit his considerable girth down on a very sturdy chair and listen attentively to President Trump’s speech to the U.N., particularly the part about wanton migration ruining countries.

Unfortunately, Harrell is cut from the same frayed cloth as the blithering idiots running other Dem-olished cities. Melodramatically, he insists the Feds are targeting “…our immigrant and refugee neighbors and slash federal support to vital services, something as simple as how one can eat.” Wait a darn minute! What are foreigners doing here if they can’t house and feed themselves? We only want the best in our meritocracy, but Harrell is scraping the bottom of the barrel.

That strongly implies that they are not actually legitimate immigrants, but illegal aliens; after all, legal immigrants are required to be self-sufficient. Indeed, President Trump strengthened the public charge rule, which determines whether someone is likely to depend on government benefits. Additionally, a sponsor of an immigrant must sign an Affidavit of Support to accept financial responsibility for an immigrant. Harrell would rather sponsor illegal aliens using taxpayer money in his stinking sanctuary.

So why the heck are taxes being raised by Harrell to, in part, support the “immigrant” community (which is a euphemism for dystopian “no-go” zones)? Legal immigrants don’t necessarily have to buy a Gold Card (yet), but they must be able to provide for themselves. Therefore, it’s reasonable to conclude that Harrell is just another deceptive Dem who is conflating illegal aliens with legal immigrants.

He disingenuously maintains that by supporting (illegal) immigrants and refugees, “Seattle is choosing to stand with our communities and our values.” Values?! That’s one perverted definition for a rundown city that his president officially declared to be a sanctuary city. Show some darn respect to your superiors, mayor.

Harrell intends to impose even higher taxes on the businesses that dare remain so that (illegal) immigrants can eat, sleep, and learn English, or whatever their ravenous hearts desire — before they inevitably commit crimes and protest against their hosts for seeking justice. If their predicament is as dire as Harrell proclaims, then surely self-deportation is an enticing alternative. In addition to financial and travel assistance, we could throw-in a packed lunch. And the Feds will pay.

“Skid Row” is a term that originated in Seattle in the late 1800s, and it is a fitting description for increasing portions of the urban landscape today. Their Chop Zone wasteland may have been purged, but there are “no-go” zones all over. Harrell’s proposed 2026 budget may provide anti-American leftists the instant gratification of defying Trump, but it will worsen economic and developmental challenges.

The Emerald City is surrounded by nature’s beauty, but it is no longer a gem. It is more like a giant Skid Row filled with urban blight, and needy illegal aliens slurping at Harrell’s trough.

